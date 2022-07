We know inflation is bad, but this isn’t the way to deal with it…. The accounting and human resources director for a kitchen remodeling company in the Bronx has pled guilty to one count of wire fraud after she was caught embezzling over $630,000. Among the many lavish things Susana Rivera purchased using the funds was a Corvette. Her fate is yet to be determined by the court, but we’d be surprised if she gets to keep the car as part of any deal.

