Plant City, FL

Downtown Plant City to transform for Harry Potter birthday celebration

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago
Copies of Harry Potter books stand on display at the Clean Well-Lighted Place For Books December 21, 2004 in San Francisco, California.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Downtown Plant City will soon transform for a celebration of fictional character Harry Potter’s birthday.

The celebration will take place July 29 from 5-9 p.m. at McCall Park, located at 100 N Collins St, in Historic Downtown Plant City.

Admission to the evening is free.

A wizarding scavenger hunt will take place at the Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum.

A kids zone on Main Street will feature hands-on art, an extreme gyro sphere and a giant waterslide. Guests can browse an exhibitor market, try axe throwing and enjoy food and Butterbeer (the popular, non-alcoholic beverage drank throughout JK Rowling’s “Harry Potter” books) throughout the night.

There will also be a Harry Potter-themed costume contest.

Many downtown businesses will remain open late for guests to shop local.

Applications for vendors are still being accepted. Registration for vendors is $60 and non-profit organizations are $30.

Food truck applications are $40 and must be booked through Tampa Bay Food Trucks, but the event is still accepting snack and beverage vendors.

The deadline to register is July 24.

