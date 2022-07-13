Downtown Plant City to transform for Harry Potter birthday celebration
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Downtown Plant City will soon transform for a celebration of fictional character Harry Potter’s birthday.
The celebration will take place July 29 from 5-9 p.m. at McCall Park, located at 100 N Collins St, in Historic Downtown Plant City.
Admission to the evening is free.
A wizarding scavenger hunt will take place at the Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum.
A kids zone on Main Street will feature hands-on art, an extreme gyro sphere and a giant waterslide. Guests can browse an exhibitor market, try axe throwing and enjoy food and Butterbeer (the popular, non-alcoholic beverage drank throughout JK Rowling’s “Harry Potter” books) throughout the night.
There will also be a Harry Potter-themed costume contest.
Many downtown businesses will remain open late for guests to shop local.
Applications for vendors are still being accepted. Registration for vendors is $60 and non-profit organizations are $30.
Food truck applications are $40 and must be booked through Tampa Bay Food Trucks, but the event is still accepting snack and beverage vendors.
The deadline to register is July 24.
Comments / 0