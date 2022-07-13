ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

Upcoming Cricut Class and Makerspace Information

By Sydney Ellen
krosradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clinton Public Library will host a free, beginner Cricut class for interested community members to attend on Thursday, July 28th from 6-7:30 p.m. at the library. Attendees will learn how to use a Cricut— an electronic cutting machine that’s used for crafting—...

wvik.org

Habitat Breaks Ground for #127

It will be the future home of Nancy Trice, a life-long resident of Rock Island, and the 27th home built in the city. And it's made possible by the John Deere Foundation, Russell Construction, Quad City Bank and Trust, and Bank of America. Habitat has one new home under construction...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, Iowa Names a New Chief of Equity and Human Rights.

Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen has named Gisella Aitken-Shadle as the City’s new chief of equity and human rights. She will begin her employment with the City in August, filling the vacancy created when former Human Rights Director Kelly Larson became the development and learning manager in the City’s human resources department.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Bettendorf school board unanimously invalidates parent petition

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Community School District unanimously voted to invalidate a parent petition at Thursday night’s board meeting. The petition with over 1,200 signatures from parents in Bettendorf and beyond, called for the school board to hold a vote of no confidence in the superintendent, Dr. Michelle Morse.
BETTENDORF, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Clinton, IA
Clinton, IA
Government
KWQC

Hundreds of parents sign petition regarding Bettendorf Schools superintendent

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds of parents in the Bettendorf Community School District are calling for the removal of the superintendent. According to the organizers, 1,200 parents in and around Bettendorf signed a petition submitted to the school board on June 23. It asked for a vote of no confidence to be held regarding Dr. Michelle Morse, the superintendent.
BETTENDORF, IA
KIIK 104.9

Meatheads Meat Market To Close Bettendorf Location

Meatheads Meat Market has been the source of wacky but delicious bratwurst, as well as your typical cuts of meat for many families in the Quad Cities since their opening nearly two decades ago, but the time of multiple locations must come to an end for the butcher shop. Announcing...
BETTENDORF, IA
KCJJ

West Liberty resident claims retaliation by city in lawsuit

A West Liberty resident has filed a one million dollar-plus lawsuit against the city, alleging that complaints about a neighbor’s excessive dog droppings and late night parties led to the city retaliating against him. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that Fay Olsen made complaints in 2020 to police about his...
WEST LIBERTY, IA
WQAD

Popular QC farmers market bakery is expanding to Davenport storefront

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A baking business that's thrived at Quad Cities area farmers markets is expanding to its first brick-and-mortar shop in Davenport. out of their home. Coming from a family history of Celiac disease and gluten intolerance, the pair started the business with the goal of providing homemade, gluten-free options that actually taste great.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Crews respond to fire in Rock Island

Rock Island fire and police crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday morning. It happened a little after 3:30 a.m. on 8 1/2 Avenue near 25th Street. Rock Island Firefighters told Local 4 News the small fire was on a back porch on a vacant structure. No flames or smoke...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Truck crashes Friday afternoon in downtown

The driver of a pickup truck drove into or close to a decorative boulder in a crash about 4:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Gaines Street and 2nd Street, Davenport. Police at the scene talked to a man who stood by the vehicle, which had a damaged front end. We do not know whether anyone was ticketed. There were no apparent injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
News Break
Politics
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman fraudulently withdraws money from bank account

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police ask for help identifying a woman who police say fraudulently withdrew money from an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union account. According to police, a woman used an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union member’s banking information to withdraw thousands of dollars from her account on June 29.
MOLINE, IL
superhits106.com

Man Charged With Burglary For Stealing Firearms From Maquoketa Store

A man faces a burglary charge after police said he was involved in stealing firearms from a Maquoketa store. 28 year old Nicholas Williams of Lost Nation is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with second-degree burglary. According to reports, Williams was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a burglary on July 3rd at Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Maquoketa. Authorities say Williams acted in concert with the burglar, although the alleged burglar has not been named. Williams took possession of firearms stolen in the burglary. He was also seen on security camera footage at a gas station prior to the burglary and at another location where the alleged burglar was dropped off. Williams has admitted to law enforcement that he was involved in the burglary and was in possession of the stolen firearms.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque man thanks police officers who saved his life

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man got the chance to thank the officers who saved his life after a medical emergency earlier this year. Officers Brandon Gudenkauf, Mark Lorenzen and Chief Deputy Dave Riniker were on duty at the Hempstead Graduation ceremony in May. While they were there, Terry...
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Early morning police presence in Davenport Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple squad cars responded to the 1000 block of West 6th Street Thursday morning. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police officers canvassing the scene. Yellow caution tape was also set up. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen this suspect? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:. DAQUAN DICKERSON, 27, 6’4”, 185 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted on a Rock Island Police Department warrant...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

Clinton woman facing charges from two separate incidents in the same day

A Clinton woman is facing a number of charges after being arrested twice in the same day. The first incidents occurred at around 7 am Tuesday. 43-year-old Michelle Brashear was reportedly found in a ditch at the end of a residence on the 3600 block of Murphy Court Northeast in North Liberty, in possession of a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe. The vehicle was reported stolen the previous week in Cedar Rapids. According to the homeowner, Brashear came up to them and reported running out of gas. When the homeowner said police had been called to help, Brashear said she didn’t want the police involved and walked away. She also allegedly got into the neighbor’s Chevy Blazer in their driveway and tore apart the steering column and ignition to start and steal that vehicle but failed to start it. Her actions reportedly caused about $500 damage to the vehicle.
CLINTON, IA

