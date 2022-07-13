Upcoming Cricut Class and Makerspace Information

A Clinton woman is facing a number of charges after being arrested twice in the same day. The first incidents occurred at around 7 am Tuesday. 43-year-old Michelle Brashear was reportedly found in a ditch at the end of a residence on the 3600 block of Murphy Court Northeast in North Liberty, in possession of a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe. The vehicle was reported stolen the previous week in Cedar Rapids. According to the homeowner, Brashear came up to them and reported running out of gas. When the homeowner said police had been called to help, Brashear said she didn’t want the police involved and walked away. She also allegedly got into the neighbor’s Chevy Blazer in their driveway and tore apart the steering column and ignition to start and steal that vehicle but failed to start it. Her actions reportedly caused about $500 damage to the vehicle.

CLINTON, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO