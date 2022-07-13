ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

7 found unresponsive in Tampa after taking bad drugs containing Fentanyl, police say

By Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several people who were found unresponsive near a Tampa convenience store Tuesday evening were hospitalized after consuming bad drugs, according to authorities.

Tampa police officers were called to Jackson Meat Market Tuesday just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of 34th Street North and Osborne Avenue. When they arrived, they found six people on the ground, all of whom had difficulty breathing.

Florida boy found with head in toilet: deputies

Several victims were unresponsive, police said.

One of the victims told police the group had taken a substance and had a bad reaction.

Albert Wyche, 42 (Courtesy of Tampa Police Department)

“Everybody started getting weak,” said Alvin Bouyer, one of the victims who was hospitalized after coming into contact with the drugs. “I just started getting weak. I just seen everybody pretty much falling around me.”

Bouyer told News Channel 8 the ride to the hospital was scary not knowing what was happening.

“It was scary. I thought I was out of here forreal. I thought I was out of here,” said Bouyer. “Everything came out alright but it was real strong. Whatever it was it was really strong,” said Bouyer.

The drugs were tested and discovered to contain Fentanyl mixed with Xylazine, a drug commonly used in veterinary medicine as a sedative. Xylazine also has muscle relaxant properties, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The victims were all taken to local hospitals and are expected to be ok.

During an investigation, police said a suspect drug dealer was identified, located, and arrested. Albert Wyche, 42, was charged with the delivery of a controlled substance.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 37

Sunshine 01
3d ago

These are someones Son, DAUGHTER, Mom Dad!! They are lost in ADDICTION, these drugs are laced with anything NOW days, LEAVING us to worry night day!!! SOMETIMES cant get them to Rehab quick enough, dont need MORE chemicals than were akready DEALING with. 🙏 for all the suffering addicts, help they need, for the family who suffers with them.😢🙏🙏🙏. PLEASE Lord God help us get these DRUGS and the ones supplying and killing our loved ones. Help us to b stronger than the ADDICTION, get our loved ones Help. 🙏🙏🙏💪👍💝🙏

Reply(5)
11
YR&H, LLC
3d ago

idk what I'm to say to this cause these folks are drug users who decided to use these illicit drugs 💉 now our tax dollars are being used on them why not charge them with using??

Reply
7
DBL-TAP
3d ago

They'll get treated for free. Meanwhile working class people can't afford their insulin.

Reply(7)
19
 

