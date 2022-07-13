ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBB warns of ‘Prime Day’ scams online

By Christian Garzone
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s like Black Friday for summer: Prime Day with some of the best steals, deals, and bargains online… it’s going on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Better Business Bureau warns scammers are lurking, and are asking buyers to be vigilant online.

Prime Day has grown beyond Amazon.com and now includes big stores like Walmart and Target. The BBB says when you’re shopping online and adding stuff to your cart with all this excitement —- it’s easy to lose track of what you bought.

They’re asking you to be aware of false advertising, phony websites, and emails. Con artists often create look-alike websites that at first glance, appear to be a trusted store.

Here’s what the BBB says in sum to be mindful of:

-Be aware of fake lookalike websites
-Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer.
-Make sure it’s a secure website. Look for the “HTTP-S” in the bar. The “S” means it’s secure.
-Always pay with a credit card. Do NOT use a debit card online.

Melanie McGovern with the BBB says use your head and don’t get too overwhelmed with all the deals and just start clicking on everything.

“So again, with people being excited to try and get these deals on Prime Day– from Amazon, Walmart or other retailers– this is a really good chance for scammers to get your money. So we’re just telling people to really be careful when you’re shopping– especially if you’re going through a social media ad, or through email– the best thing to do is to go right directly though the website of the retailer,” she says.

McGovern says for those emails with sweet deals coming into your inbox — before you click, think twice.

“I get fake emails all the time from Amazon, and Walmart… there’s one going on now win a $500 gas card if you fill out a survey. So you just really want to be careful with any of these emails. Hover over the address, and make sure it’s legitimate. If it looks kind of hastily put together, the fonts don’t match, pictures look pixelated, then it definately not that retailer. Go directly to their website to make sure you are shopping where you need to be,” she says.

McGovern says there are also phone calls and texts to be on the alert for. Scammers will tell you you’ve won a free gift. Try not to fall for it, if they ask for personal information, it’s likely too good to be true.

WJTV 12

