RIPLEY, W.Va. — A case which most investigators figured would never be solved has picked up fast traction after the victim was suddenly able to tell them what happened. Jackson County Sherriff Ross Mellenger said in the past week his detectives got a call from a New Martinsville long term care center informing them Wanda Palmer had come out of a two year coma. The woman had been savagely beaten at her home in Cottageville in June of 2020.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO