After severe weather brought damaging winds, torrential rain, and hail to parts of Ulster and Dutchess Counties Wednesday, the past few days have been relatively calm across the area. As we approach the weekend, forecasters say that it will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. But as we look ahead to next week, meteorologists are saying the Hudson Valley could see its longest consecutive streak of 90+ degrees in some time. How hot will it get?

HUDSON, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO