The drivers of the Ferrari Challenge series are set for the fifth stop on the 2022 calendar — Indianapolis Motor Speedway. As a venue that has hosted the series for the previous two years, many of the drivers are by now well familiar with its particular mix of technical corners and dramatic speeds. Nevertheless, drivers will look to push their Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos to the limit over the coming weekend of action.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO