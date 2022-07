BELLEAIR SHORE, Fla. — Umbrellas are banned on Belleair Shore Beach. No, that is not a joke, it's in an ordinance passed by city leaders. The ordinance, Belleair Beach residents said, was passed two years ago. It states that it is prohibited to, "Erect, possess, or cause to be erected any tent, canopy, umbrella, temporary shade structure or recreation structure on the beach within the incorporated limits of the town."

BELLEAIR BEACH, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO