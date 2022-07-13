ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco News Briefs

By Suncoast News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW PORT RICHEY — Nick Carideo recently was named director of operations for Morton Plant North Bay Hospital. . Carideo has been with BayCare for almost seven years with the last three at Morton Plant North Bay, where most recently he has been serving as the manager of business...

AOL Corp

7 Florida cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
FLORIDA STATE
suncoastnews.com

Tarpon Springs commission slams door on Sponge Docks hotel

TARPON SPRINGS — Too big for here. That was the consensus of Tarpon Springs city commissioners in voting down a conditional-use application needed to build a five-story hotel in the Sponge Docks area of the city. By a 4-1 vote, the board denied hotelier Benedikt Fritzsche’s application for the...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Bay News 9

Injured Hillsborough County girl flown home from Mexico

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The lone survivor in a car crash in Mexico has returned home to her relatives in Tampa. Twelve-year old Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia was seriously injured when her family’s vehicle was hit head on by a charter bus in Leon, Mexico. Her parents, Maria and Cruz,...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay pizzeria ranked among top 50 in US by Italian guide

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay's Fabrica Pizza in the Channelside District was just ranked among the top 50 in the U.S. by a group of true pizza experts. It starts with hand-stretched dough, a swirl of tomato sauce, and a sprinkle of various toppings from ricotta to Calabrian chilies. It then glides from a floured peel to a 900-degree wood-fired oven, and in seconds, rises to chewy, charred Neapolitan pizza perfection.
TAMPA, FL
University of Florida

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Infant killed after vehicle is struck by truck

A 6-month-old Bradenton girl was killed early Thursday morning, July 14, after a tractor trailer crashed into the vehicle she was riding in. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 31-year-old Tampa man, Aramis Peralta Ramirez, left the scene of the accident and was arrested for leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving death.
BRADENTON, FL
WHYI Y100

This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Florida

While it's always great to spend time with your family, picking a restaurant everyone can enjoy isn't easy. Kids and teenagers have particular tastes, and parents don't want to take themselves out of the equation, either. That's where LoveFOOD comes in. The website found the best restaurants in each state...
FLORIDA STATE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Pasco News Briefs#Baycare
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Two Florida Horses Test Positive for EEE

The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services reported two new cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). A 7-year-old Mustang mare in Polk County used for pleasure riding showed signs of inappetence and lethargy on June 19. She was undervaccinated and euthanized following her June 30 positive test. Additionally, a yearling...
FLORIDA STATE
suncoastnews.com

The Nature Coast Fishin’ Report: Redfish are biting at creek mouths, rocky points

Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says it’s 80 feet and beyond for the best action on gags, red grouper, and red snapper. His anglers also are boating some mangrove snapper and lane snapper on the deep trips. If mangrove snapper are the main target, anglers don’t have to go so far, as the near-shore rocks northwest of Hudson are holding plenty of nice fish. The water remains clear, so downsizing leaders to as little as 8- to 12-pound-test mono is needed to coax the line-shy fish to bite. Their eyesight is just too good and heavier leaders spook them. A light-wire 1/0 hook makes it harder for them to spot the hook. Inshore, moving mid-incoming tides around rocky points, mangroves and bars is producing some nice catches of redfish. Live pinfish are working better than any other bait right now. A few snook are mixed in with the reds.
HERNANDO, FL
QSR Web

Longtime McDonald’s franchisee family sells stores

The Casper family, which owns 60 McDonald's franchises in the Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida, area, is selling their stores back to McDonald's. The first restaurant opened in 1958, according to a WTSP report. McDonald's will buy out Caspers Company, which is one of the burger company's largest operators by Oct....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
stpeterising.com

The new $11 million Shore Acres Recreation Center is now open

The City of St. Petersburg hosted a grand opening event on Saturday for the new $11 million Shore Acres Recreation Center. The 21,064-square foot, two-story facility is located at 4230 Shore Acres Boulevard NE and will serve the 2,200 homes in the Shore Acres neighborhood and throughout St. Pete. The...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers for Trump golf cart rally will encourage voter turnout

A Villagers for Trump golf cart rally will be held later this month in support of Gov. Ron DeSantis and to encourage voter turnout. The “Be Sure to Vote” rally will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24. Participants will gather at 3 p.m. at Creekside Medical Center at 1050 Old Camp Road, across from Barnes & Noble.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Yes, We Need to Think About Flesh-Eating Bacteria This Summer, Too

Summer in Sarasota offers residents a chance to beat the heat by taking a dip in the water. But, as water temperatures rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning about contracting a deadly superbug. Vibrio vulnificus, commonly known in Florida as a “flesh-eating bacteria,” is...
SARASOTA, FL

