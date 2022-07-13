ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Lunchapalooza Carnivale Thursday July 14

By Bill Fisher
Go Blue Ridge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitality House of Northwest North Carolina is hosting a free summer lunch program for children and families each weekday throughout the summer. Launched in mid-June, Lunchapalooza aims to fill in the gap...

www.goblueridge.net

Go Blue Ridge

Pack The Bus Now For Back2School Festival

The PackTheBus campaign for the Back 2 School Festival is underway. You can drop off supplies during business hours in the buses at First National Bank on Blowing Rock Road and at Peak Insurance at New Market Center off East King Street. The Back 2 School Festival returns to a...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
WBTV

North Carolina Blackberry Festival returns to downtown Lenoir

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after a person was found dead just after midnight Saturday in northeast Charlotte. Country music fans descend on Uptown for Garth Brooks stadium concert. Updated: 19 hours ago. Thousands of country music fans flooded uptown Charlotte Friday night for the first of two Garth...
CHARLOTTE, NC
nctripping.com

13 Amazing Restaurants in Burnsville (Best of the Best!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. There are so many great places to explore and eat in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, but these restaurants in Burnsville have earned a...
BURNSVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Matheson to Lead Rendezvous Mountain in Wilkes County

Jeff Matheson is the new park superintendent at Rendezvous Mountain in Wilkes County. The lands were previously managed by the N.C. Forest Service as a state educational forest, but legislation returned the property to the state park system in 2021. Since then, the lands have been managed as a satellite of Stone Mountain State Park.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

July 16 event features concert, fireworks

The public is invited to the Alexander County Independence Celebration on Saturday, July 16, which will feature a free concert at the new Alexander County Courthouse Park and a free fireworks display at Alexander Central High School. On The Border – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band will perform on the Rotary Performance Stage from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. Following the concert, the public can enjoy fireworks at ACHS around 9:45 p.m. The Independence Celebration concert and fireworks are provided by Alexander County Government.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

6 spots perfect for tubing

We can’t think of a better way to cool off and relax on a hot summer’s day than floating down a clear mountain river. If that sounds refreshing to you, see our list below for a few of our favorite places to go tubing. Many places require or...
BRYSON CITY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Artist Support Grants Applications Now Accepted By Watauga Arts Council

The Watauga Arts Council seeks applications for Artist Support Grants for 2022–2023. The deadline to apply is September 9, 2022. These grants support artists in all disciplines with funding for projects that will have a significant impact on the advancement of their professional artistic careers. The Artist Support Grant...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Chairman of the Board concert to benefit Iredell COAST

The Iredell Community Outreach Association will host N.C. Music Hall of Famers Chairmen of the Board at the Statesville Civic Center on July 28. This will be a benefit concert to support the association’s ongoing outreach and upcoming events such as its back-to-school drive, the Iredell County Fair, and the annual Community Christmas Program, which supports local children with free gifts.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of July 11

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments July 1-7: Chipotle Mexican Grill, 8830 Lindholm Drive – 96 Clean Juice, 16623 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 91 Famous Toastery, 12715 Conner Drive – 95 Hickory Tavern, 9526 Birkdale Crossing Drive –...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville ice cream shop to host fundraiser

A local ice cream shop is hosting a fundraiser Saturday for the victims and families of those killed and injured in a crash between a vehicle and golf cart last month. Three people, including a 5-year-old and 13-year-old, died in the crash and three others were seriously injured. Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, of Statesville, Bentley Marlowe, 5, and Jada Marlowe, 13, were killed in the crash. The three others injured on the golf cart are Amy Mills, 26, Teagan Murphy, 16, and Bailey Marlowe, 2.
STATESVILLE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Blowing Rock Tour of Homes In Person Friday July 22

The 2022 Blowing Rock Tour of Homes, sponsored by St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church, is back and in person this year, Friday, July 22. Five lovely and unique homes will be offered. Transportation will be provided, and there will also be an option for walking. Walking participants should...
focusnewspaper.com

Hart Square Village Hosts A Log Cabin Class, Saturday, July 23

Vale, NC — If you have ever toured a log cabin, it may have fired your curiosity. Hart Square Village, the nation’s largest log cabin museum, located in Vale, North Carolina, preserves and interprets over 100 log structures built during the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. Hart Square Village and the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office recently announced a collaboration to teach log cabin preservation and restoration.
VALE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Grocery distributor to add 125 jobs with latest regional expansion

CHARLOTTE — A wholesale grocery distributor is expanding its operations once again in the Charlotte region. Hickory-based Merchants Distributors, or MDI, will invest $35 million to expand operations in its hometown. MDI, founded in 1931, plans to add 250,000 square feet of space to its Caldwell County operations and will create 125 additional jobs there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WHQC HITS 96.1

This Is The Best Hospital In North Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Sheriff shares love for horses, rodeo

DENVER – Most who encounter Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam know him as a career law enforcement officer, or maybe even for his time spent on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, but far fewer know the man behind the badge. Beam is a lifelong Lincoln County resident who...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

June Real Estate Continues Strong

The local housing market remains strong, even as prices and mortgage rates continue to rise. The High Country Association of Realtors reports the first half of the year, more than 1200 residential sales totaled nearly $632 million dollars from January through June. During the month of June, 226 homes sold in Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Avery Counties, totaling $118 million.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge Conservancy To Receive Funding From State Budget

Blue Ridge Conservancy will receive important funding from the North Carolina state budget recently signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper. The North Carolina Land and Water Fund and the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund will get $24.2 million annually, and from those funds, Blue Ridge Conservancy will receive a $950,000 appropriation for the Middle Fork Greenway to develop the Boone Gorge Park, and $100,000 for the development of Paddy Mountain Park in Ashe County.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
elizabethton.com

Why I Love Carter County

I was born and raised in Elizabethton. As a lifelong Carter County resident, husband, father, local small business owner, and coach, I am honored to call Carter County my home. I grew up in Lynn Valley with my parents, Randal and Kim Lewis, and my sister, Andrea Lewis. I attended Hunter Elementary and Unaka High School where I was a member of the basketball, baseball, and golf teams. After graduating high school with honors, I attended King College on a baseball scholarship and later transferred to Walters State Community College where I received my degree in Production Horticulture. For the past eight years, I have operated a local lawn care, landscaping, and hardscapes business. In May 2022, I was elected as the Republican Nominee for Carter County Trustee. My wife, Brittany, and I currently live in Lynn Valley with our children, Gracie, Carter, and Millie, and are members at Southside Christian Church.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
obxtoday.com

New hunters encouraged to register for free deer hunting and processing webinars in August

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Wildlife Federation will offer two free online hunting-related webinars in August. “Introduction to Deer Hunting” will be held on August 9, and “Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer” will be held on August 11. Both classes will run from 7 – 8 p.m. and are open to anyone interested, especially individuals who have never hunted, are new to hunting or lack social support for hunting.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC

