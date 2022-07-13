ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man charged after setting dog on fire

By Autumn Scott
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZkUP_0ge999Jj00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– A man is facing charges after police say he was responsible for setting a dog on fire in Nutbush last month.

Police said a dog named “Queen” had been intentionally set on fire and was fully engulfed in flames in the 1700 block of Hood Street on June 20 around 8 p.m.

Bluff City Veterinary Specialists , the veterinary hospital that treated the dog, reported that an accelerant was used. The dog, now called Riona, suffered from fourth-degree burns, covering about 60 percent of its body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tXku_0ge999Jj00
(Courtesy Mallory McLemore)

Riona was rescued by Tails of Hope Dog Rescue . The Memphis-based dog rescue organization offered a $20,000 reward for any information about the suspect.

WREG reported that Riona was receiving international attention from people all over the world for her TikTok videos and different colored bandages.

Dog set on fire gets gifts, love from around the globe

Investigators said surveillance video showed a very large man in the backyard of a home on Berkshire only 36 seconds before Riona escaped and ran down Hood Street.

Police said on Monday officers were told that the man responsible for burning the dog told another person he was going to burn down the house of whoever gave the video to police and the news.

Quishon Brown was arrested and charged Tuesday for aggravated animal cruelty, arson to wit set fire to personal property, and simple assault.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Man leads MS police on two chases, steals undercover car

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man was arrested in Clarksdale, Mississippi after police say he led them on two chases and stole an undercover police vehicle on Wednesday. Police said officers stopped a Toyota 4Runner for a traffic violation and discovered that the vehicle was stolen from Memphis. The 4Runner sped away as officers got ready […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Car burglar caught with $4K in stolen items, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Memphis police say a pair of car burglars stole around $4,200 worth of belongings from four different vehicles in an East Memphis neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Officer said they found Rebecca Thompson, 25, hiding in some bushes at Leonora and Verosa with most of the stolen items and are still looking for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Harbor Town residents shaken after car break-in, shots fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Neighbors in Harbor Town are on edge after shots were fired following a car break-in early Friday morning.  Memphis Police say around 3 a.m., a car was broken into at an apartment complex in the heart of the square. The victim told officers his girlfriend heard glass shattering and when he went outside, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluff City, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Glenview shoot-out caught on camera: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released footage of a shoot-out in the Glenview neighborhood. Memphis Police say shots were fired in the 1100 block of South Willett Street on Tuesday. The bullets reportedly damaged property in the area, but no one was injured. Ronald Stanfield says his friend’s house was hit. “She called me […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Horn Lake Walmart robbed, employee injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Horn Lake Police say an armed man robbed the Walmart Supercenter and injured an employee Thursday morning. Horn Lake Police say officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Walmart at 4150 Goodman Road at around 10:05 a.m. Thursday. The suspect reportedly went to the money center and demanded […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WJTV 12

10 wanted for stealing $7,500 in liquor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Memphis Police say 10 people are wanted after thousands of dollars worth of liquor was stolen from a northeast Memphis liquor store. Memphis Police say officers responded to a burglary at Charlie’s Wine and Spirits on Kirby Whitten Road at around 2:05 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police say 10 suspects broke the front […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Police#Violent Crime#Wreg#Tiktok#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Man shot after fight inside Raleigh store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in Raleigh Thursday night after a fight lead to a shooting, police say. The shooting happened at the Hawkins Mill Market at 3906 Frayser-Raleigh Road around 10:30 p.m. Police say a man was walking into the market when he was shot in the chest. He was taken to […]
RALEIGH, NC
WREG

Germantown PD warns of callers posing as police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Germantown Police Department is issuing a warning about a telephone scam targeting Germantown citizens. Germantown Police say scammers are calling citizens disguised as members of the police department and making false claims about subpoenas and warrants. Germantown Police say the callers have even spoofed the...
GERMANTOWN, TN
actionnews5.com

Wanted man arrested in Clarksdale after day-long pursuit

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - After a lengthy police chase in Clarksdale, police captured and arrested a man wanted out of Memphis Thursday night. Clarksdale Police Department finally arrested Darnell Dye after he was initially pulled over for a traffic violation on Wednesday. The silver Toyota 4Runner came back as stolen and wanted by Memphis police. When officers got ready to approach, Dye sped away in the stolen car, eventually abandoning it and escaping on foot.
CLARKSDALE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Shooting, attempted carjacking in Cooper-Young under investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspect responsible for a shooting and attempted carjacking in Cooper-Young Friday morning. Officers responded to an aggravated assault at on Cox Street at 4:05 a.m. A man was found and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. MPD says...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fire reported at Serenity Towers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire was reported at Serenity Towers early Friday, officials say. Memphis Fire Department responded around 5 a.m. at the high-rise senior apartments on Highland. Authorities have not confirmed if anyone was injured. Serenity Towers appeared in Environmental Court Thursday after residents have been dealing with...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Memphis woman’s car stolen twice in one day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman took matters into her own hands after her car was stolen twice in one day. Tiffany Lowe’s car was parked on a South Memphis street Tuesday when she came out to find it was gone. The thieves didn’t get far — the car broke down. That was just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two charged after road rage leads to shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A road rage incident in Memphis nearly cost a driver his life after a car accident escalated into gunfire. Two men said they were in a car on Winchester Road and tried to change lanes. That’s when the driver said he noticed a Kia driving fast so he then tried to merge back […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Rental scam leaves pregnant mother without a home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A young pregnant mother is warning others after she said she fell victim to a rental scam in South Memphis. Just two weeks shy of giving birth to her third child, Briahna Harris doesn’t have a place for her new baby boy and two young children to call home. “It’s crazy. It’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Woman says dead barricade suspect raped her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A more-than-three-hour barricade ended with a man found dead in a Northaven home Monday, and a woman said she was sexually assaulted at that same home. Shelby County Sheriff’s investigators said deputies never fired their weapons, but a man inside fired his weapon. It all began after the Multi-Agency Gang Unit […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man found shot to death on side of road near Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on the side of a road near Orange Mound. Officers were called to the scene before 8 a.m. Thursday to the area of Semmes near Rutland. They found a man on the wide of the road who they said had been shot. The man was dead at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Orange Mound shooting leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in Orange Mound, police say. Police responded to a man down call in an area near Semmes and Rutland Thursday morning. Officers found an unresponsive man on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound.  He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police […]
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy