Apple Whale Trades Spotted

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from High Income Securities PCF. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 7.3 per share. On Tuesday, High Income Securities will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.3 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO