Shenandoah, IA

Shen school board extends meal program

By Mike Peterson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Shenandoah) -- Free and reduced meals will continue in the Shenandoah School District at least through the end of the year. Earlier this week, the Shenandoah School Board voted to continue paying for meals under the Community Eligibility Provision as in previous years. That's despite the ending of a waiver allowing...

Glenwood board hears GRC update

(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are helping the community prepare for the Glenwood Resource Center's impending closing. Earlier this week, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray gave the Glenwood School Board an update on the district's efforts in cushioning the blow from the center's closing, expected in two years. Embray tells KMA News one of the biggest tasks is to ensure the needs of the center's intellectually disabled clients are met.
GLENWOOD, IA
Clarinda district comfortable with current staff situation

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are pleased with the staffing situation within the district as they prep for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. During its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved a lengthy list of hires for the 2022-23 school year, including eight new paraprofessionals. Jeff Privia is the Clarinda School Superintendent. Privia tells KMA News he says the district is in a good situation staffing wise heading into the school year.
CLARINDA, IA
Housing project returns to Nebraska City council agenda

(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are hoping plans for a major housing initiative clear another hurdle early next meeting. At its regular meeting Monday evening at 6, the Nebraska City City Council holds the second reading of an ordinance setting the purchase of 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital for $460,000. Plans call for construction of up to 40 units at that location to help meet the community's housing needs. Funding from the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding would cover the purchase costs. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the city's major employers are pushing for additional housing.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
New wind energy projects in county suspended, for now

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has agreed to temporarily suspend new wind energy projects in the county. At the regular supervisors meeting July 5, zoning administrator Barry Byers advised the supervisors the current ordinance pertaining to wind turbines was in need of review. “The current ordinance was passed in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
IA groups, residents hold meeting in Red Oak opposing carbon pipelines

(Red Oak) -- Opponents to carbon pipelines in KMAland made their voices known Thursday evening hoping to establish a united front. The Iowa Carbon Pipeline Resistance Coalition, along with several residents of all political backgrounds, gathered at a public meeting at the Firehouse Restaurant in Red Oak, discussing what they say are possible dangers and the next steps in combatting liquid carbon dioxide pipelines. Currently, Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express pipeline -- including nearly 700 miles of pipe in Iowa -- would cut through a good portion of Montgomery, Page, and Fremont County. Additionally, after Navigator CO2 Ventures announced a partnership with POET Energy, the bio-processing company's Corning plant in Adams County is expected to join the "Heartland Greenway Systems" project. Jess Mazour, the conservation program coordinator for the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, says the pipeline company's promises of a climate-change solution is a "green scheme" due to the carbon capture process utilizing an immense amount of energy.
RED OAK, IA
Bedford issues boil order

(Bedford) -- Bedford residents must boil their water until further notice. City officials announced the boil order for the entire community Thursday morning due to what they're calling "an unforeseen interruption of water services." Further information has not been released. Anyone with questions regarding the boil order should contact Bedford City Hall at 712-523-2210.
BEDFORD, IA
Bottled water-boil advisory issued for parts of Shenandoah

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are giving residents a heads-up on the need for bottled or boiled water next week. Officials say the city's water department is replacing a valve and fire hydrant Tuesday morning along Elm Street. Water services will be interrupted for customers from Cottage Avenue south to Country Club Lane. However, Country Club Lane, itself, is not affected by the disruption. Water services will be out until all repairs are complete.
Barnes to deliver discussion on Nebraska's lost stories

(Nebraska City) -- Author/photographer Jeff Barnes is stopping by Nebraska City later this month to share on some of the state's "hidden history." On July 21, Barnes will present "Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments" in a partnership with the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. Over the course of the discussion, Barnes highlights various stories, landscapes, and other long-forgotten key pieces of Nebraska's founding. On the KMA "Morning Show," Barnes says piecing the presentation together has been an adventure he can't wait to share with others.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Percy Stielow, 78, and Jo Ann Stielow, 79 of Corning, Iowa

Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Southwest Valley Activity Center, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Start:Open visitation 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. Visitation End:Family receiving friends 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Memorials:CHI Mercy Hospital and/or Corning Alumni Foundation for the maintenance of the outside basketball court. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation...
CORNING, IA
Marianne McComb, 92, Clarinda, Iowa

Location: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Notes:. Marianne passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Clarinda...
CLARINDA, IA
Iowa DNR says E-coli levels exceed standards at two area lakes

(Ames, Iowa) – Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, this week, said swimming is not recommended at beaches at 10 separate Iowa State Parks due to high levels of E.Coli (fecal) bacteria. Sources of E. coli can include untreated human sewage, failing septic tanks, livestock agriculture, pets, wildlife, and illegal connections from home sewer systems to surface water. When E. Coli exceeds the permissible level in recreational water, it results in the closing of beaches, ponds, lakes, and swimming and fishing areas.
IOWA STATE
Bonnesen’s 5 & 10 Closing

(Atlantic) Officials from Bonnesen’s 5 & 10 announced on its Facebook Page this morning that they would be closing. The post read, “It is with a heavy heart that we will be closing our doors after 70 years in business. Between product availability, employee shortages, freight costs, and online shopping, we can no longer continue in business”.
ATLANTIC, IA
COVID-19 reinfection cases rising in Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. — Health experts say COVID-19 reinfection is becoming more and more common right now. Omaha resident Jaime Sauceda compares COVID-19 to being jet lagged for days, paired with fever, sweats and headaches. "First time was really intense, really miserable. Bedridden for a good handful of days. Really...
OMAHA, NE
Federal sentence for Iowa man

A video circulating on social media this week of an Omaha Police patrol vehicle weaving back and forth across lanes of a local expressway garnered some concern. (Courtesy video) WOWT Campfire ban at certain Nebraska State Recreation areas. Updated: 9 hours ago. Dry conditions are prompting officials to ban campfires...
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln middle school teacher killed in southeast Nebraska crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A middle school teacher was killed Sunday in a rollover crash near Sterling, which is southeast of Lincoln, authorities say. William Hall, 29, was killed in the one-vehicle crash. It was reported around 1:23 a.m. at the intersection of 609 Avenue and 732nd Road, according...
LINCOLN, NE

