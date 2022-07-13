ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Family prepares to lay Jayland Walker to rest

By Cris Belle
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aU88x_0ge98Cus00

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The family of Jayland Walker is preparing to lay him to rest on Wednesday and calling on the community for prayers and peace.

Funeral services for Jayland will be held Wednesday at Akron Civic Theatre, 182 South Main Street.

There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.

The service will be livestreamed and followed by a press conference at 3 p.m.

Akron hosts unity gathering to ‘foster community healing’ after weeks of unrest

Road closures and parking

Those attending the service can park, for free, in all city parking decks and the University of Akron’s Polsky parking deck.

The city is limiting on-street parking to allow easier access to the civic until 4 p.m.

All city-owned parking garages that are within walking distance to the civic will be open and no charge.

High Street from Church to State Street will be closed on Wednesday.

Day of Mourning

Akron City Council leaders are calling for a city-wide Day of Mourning on Wednesday due to recent violence.

Following the police killing of Walker on June 27, 26-year-old Chelsey Jones was killed by celebratory gunfire in Akron on July 4 th .

Friday night in Akron , 4-year-old Journey Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny L. Gaiter were killed when someone fired shots into a crowd in the 700 block of Princeton St.

Rally protesting Jayland Walker’s death held outside Akron City Hall

Jayland Walker’s death

Walker was killed by Akron police on June 27. Police said they tried to stop him for a minor traffic violation. That led to a pursuit, in which they say Walker fired a shot from his car. Walker eventually got out and ran on foot. Akron police say they perceived a threat.

8 police officers opened fire. Walker had more than 60 wounds to his body , the medical examiner reports. The Ohio State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The officers are on routine administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

Medical examiner: 26 bullets removed from Walker

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man who died, last month, at the hands of police in Akron, Ohio, was shot dozens of times, with 26 bullets recovered from his body, according to a preliminary autopsy report released Friday. Dr. Lisa Kohler, the Summit County medical...
AKRON, OH
wyso.org

Mourners honor Jayland Walker at funeral in Akron

Mourners at the funeral of Jayland Walker on Wednesday remembered the 25-year-old killed at the end of June by Akron police as a loving son, brother and grandchild. "Jayland was a kind and gentle soul who loved to make people laugh," said Pastor Marlon Walker, who spoke during the funeral. "He was just beginning to live his life."
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Street Parking#Police#The University Of Akron#Princeton St Rally
cleveland19.com

3 women shot near Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three women were shot on Cleveland’s East side late Thursday night. The shooting happened at around 10:10 p.m. on Kempton Avenue near East 102nd Street. A 44-year-old in critical condition, a 29-year-old in serious condition, and a 44-year-old in serious condition were all taken to...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

3 women shot in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after three women were shot on Kempton Avenue Thursday night. Police responded to the 10100 block shortly after 10 p.m. Police sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team, that a 44-year-old female was shot in the stomach, a 40-year-old female...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man wanted for raping 3 children arrested in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted out of Pennsylvania for the rape of 3 children has been arrested in Canton. According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, 34-year-old David Hanshe is facing 5 counts of rape. The alleged crimes took place over the course of three years from 2013 to 2016. The victims ranged from 18-months-old to 8-years-old.
CANTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy