Thursday to give encore at White Eagle Hall after sold out show last weekend

Courtney Mulligan and Matthew Stein are a Hoboken couple that have both lived in Hoboken for about 15 years. This duo was meant to be — the two were living only four blocks from each other and their children went to the same charter school when they met online. After being engaged for about a year, Courtney and Matt tied the knot at Hoboken locale 7 Seventy House — only steps away from their apartment — and have since been committed to blending their new family of six. Read on to learn more about this couple and for more details about their local wedding.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO