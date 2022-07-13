ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Thursday to give encore at White Eagle Hall after sold out show last weekend

By David Mosca
 3 days ago
If you have to make a choice on whether or not to do something, you do it. That’s what front man Geoff Rickly of Thursday said when he broke his ankle earlier this year. It wasn’t going to stop the post-hardcore band from New Brunswick from doing shows, like their performance...

