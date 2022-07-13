Oklahoma man killed in ATV crash with deer

CALUMET, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has died after a crash with a deer in Canadian County.

Around 9:30 p.m. on July 12, emergency crews were called to an accident in an area along 192nd St., just east of Maple Road, near Calumet.

Investigators say 51-year-old Lonny Tech was driving a Polaris Ranger ATV eastbound on 192nd St. when he hit a deer.

Officials say Tech lost control, and the ATV rolled one and a half times.

Tech was pronounced dead at the scene from head injuries.