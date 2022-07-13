ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

If you test positive on an at-home COVID test, do you need to report it?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcTvW_0ge97s0t00

(NEXSTAR) – During last winter’s omicron surge, COVID tests were hard to come by. Long lines wrapped around the block at testing sites and pharmacy shelves were wiped out of at-home test kits. Now, as the country endures another surge i n COVID-19 cases , home tests are much easier to come by. Households can order a limited number of free tests from the government , and a new law requires most insurers to reimburse you if you purchase your own.

But now that you’ve gotten your hands on a COVID-19 test, what do you do if you test positive? Do you have to tell anybody? Is there even a way to report it to public health officials?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “strongly encourages” people who test positive for COVID-19 with a home testing kit report the results to their doctor. Your health care provider can advise you on the best course of treatment, and in most jurisdictions will report the case to the health department to help build a more accurate tally of new cases.

CDC tracking 2 more omicron variants: What to know about BA.4, BA.5

Some local health departments have set up a way for residents to report a COVID-19 case. Some counties, like Marin County in California and Albany County in New York , make it easy to report a positive test with an online form. You can check with your local health department to see if they have a similar system.

The CDC says it isn’t as concerned about tracking every single case; public health leaders would rather have people test at home and have those cases go untracked, rather than restrict COVID-19 testing to official sites.

“The US Government does not want to construct any barriers that would deter the use of self-tests,” the CDC says. “COVID-19 surveillance continues to be based on results from laboratory testing. The primary role of case reporting is to allow public health agencies to take actions to mitigate disease spread. The public health community, including CDC, is confident that situational awareness remains strong without receiving self-test results.”

This surge’s COVID cases are severely undercounted, epidemiologists say. But does it matter?

Epidemiologists agree that many COVID-19 cases are going uncounted right now, but their estimates on just how many we’re missing vary.

Epidemiologist and Harvard Medical professor John Brownstein told Bloomberg he thought the COVID case count “could be three times bigger” than what the CDC is reporting. Another study out of New York found the true case count could be as much as 31 times higher than what’s reported. (The study is not yet peer reviewed.)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

New omicron variant BA.2.75 detected in several US states

(NEXSTAR) – Scientists have their eyes on a new mutation of the COVID-19 virus: BA.2.75, yet another a subvariant of omicron. The new subvariant has been detected in at least three U.S. states, according to Helix, a company conducting viral surveillance of the coronavirus. Helix said it identified BA.2.75 in California and Washington two weeks ago, and detected another case in Illinois last week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
State
California State
Albany County, NY
Health
WWLP

Concerns of carcasses flowing out of West Springfield dumpster

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After reports of trash overflowing in Chicopee and other towns, there has been another concern in West Springfield. A West Springfield resident told 22News, on Elm Street next to Mosher Street there has been a trash dumpster that’s been building up and overflowing. The overflow of the dumpster has led to animal carcasses pouring out of the trash bags they were in.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Positive Test
WWLP

Suspicious person found hiding in East Brookfield swamp

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Troopers helped local police locate a suspicious man in an East Brookfield swamp on Wednesday. According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 6:40 a.m. a resident called the East Brookfield Police Department to report two suspicious people, a man, and a woman were in a backyard on Flagg Road. When police arrived, the woman was taken into custody and the man ran into the woods. The investigation determined that probable cause existed to arrest them for narcotics offenses.
EAST BROOKFIELD, MA
WWLP

Man cut off girlfriend’s legs with chainsaw and stuffed body in trash bags, say ISP investigators

AMBIA, Ind. — A Benton County man revealed to investigators he cut off his girlfriend’s legs with a chainsaw after she died and placed her body in trash bags. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to an Ambia home on July 3 after a woman reported a man living there, 60-year-old Edward Bagwell, told her his girlfriend’s body was in trash bags at his house.
AMBIA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

Massachusetts Board of Medicine takes disciplinary action

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against three doctors. The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine licenses more than 40,000 physicians, osteopaths and acupuncturists. The Board was created in 1894 to “protect the public health and safety by setting standards for the practice of medicine and ensuring that doctors who practice in the Commonwealth are appropriately qualified and competent.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Tech CEO arrested in 1992 cold case

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The CEO of a tech company has been charged with the 1992 strangulation murder of Laurie Houts in California. He could face life in prison if convicted, according to the County of Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office. On Saturday police arrested John Kevin...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
WWLP

Suspect in Killeen child molestation found in Pennsylvania

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 43-year-old man wanted by Killeen Police in connection with multiple molestations of a ten-year-old girl has been found in Pennsylvania and brought back to Bell County to face charges. Terry Laquan Henry was located in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, by state police there on April...
KILLEEN, TX
WWLP

Crash on Mass. Pike in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic was delayed on the Mass. Pike in Palmer due to a crash on the westbound side Friday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the right lane has reopened on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike in Palmer. Drivers experienced delays in the area between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
PALMER, MA
WWLP

Man arrested for slapping guest, headbutting security in Milford cafe

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Milford following an assault inside of a cafe, police said. According to the Milford Police Department, Andrew Marinelli was observed intoxicated and acting disorderly by security in Stonebridge Cafe on July 2. During the incident, Marinelli slapped another person. After security asked Marinelli to leave the […]
MILFORD, CT
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy