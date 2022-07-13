ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $480 million

By Melanie DaSilva
 3 days ago
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing.

The prize is now $480 million with a cash value of $276 million for Friday night’s drawing after no one matched all six numbers to win Tuesday’s jackpot.

It’s now the 10th largest prize in the game’s history. The all-time record jackpot was more than $1.5 billion in October 2018.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 4, 7, 10, 45, 64 and Mega Ball 12, with a Megaplier of 2x. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million, according to the lottery game, while Powerball’s odds are one in 292.2 million for the top prize.

Mega Millions is offered in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

