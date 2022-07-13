ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump fires back after Musk says it’s time for him to ‘sail into the sunset’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Vakil
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcOfS_0ge97pMi00

(The Hill ) – Former President Trump slammed Elon Musk after the Tesla executive said it is time for him “to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” telling Musk to instead focus on getting out of a potentially expensive lawsuit with Twitter.

In several statements issued through Trump’s Truth Social, the former president suggested that he was the reason for many of Musk’s successes and claimed that the Tesla executive had told him he was a supporter of Trump’s.

“When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it,” Trump asserted.

“Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless,” Trump continued in a separate post. “Also, lots of competition for electric cars!”

Trump was referring to a lawsuit that Twitter filed against Musk after the Tesla executive said he wanted to terminate his $44 billion contract to acquire the social media platform.

Musk’s lawyers argued that Twitter had violated the agreement in several ways, saying sufficient information regarding bots had not been shared by the platform, among other concerns.

Musk earlier this week drew Trump’s ire after he posted a tweet reply in response to a video in which the former president called him “another bulls— artist.”

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk said. “Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

“If [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis [R] runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign,” Musk added in another tweet earlier this week.

Neither Trump nor DeSantis have formally announced a 2024 presidential bid.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Concerns of carcasses flowing out of West Springfield dumpster

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After reports of trash overflowing in Chicopee and other towns, there has been another concern in West Springfield. A West Springfield resident told 22News, on Elm Street next to Mosher Street there has been a trash dumpster that’s been building up and overflowing. The overflow of the dumpster has led to animal carcasses pouring out of the trash bags they were in.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
WWLP

Suspicious person found hiding in East Brookfield swamp

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Troopers helped local police locate a suspicious man in an East Brookfield swamp on Wednesday. According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 6:40 a.m. a resident called the East Brookfield Police Department to report two suspicious people, a man, and a woman were in a backyard on Flagg Road. When police arrived, the woman was taken into custody and the man ran into the woods. The investigation determined that probable cause existed to arrest them for narcotics offenses.
EAST BROOKFIELD, MA
WWLP

Man cut off girlfriend’s legs with chainsaw and stuffed body in trash bags, say ISP investigators

AMBIA, Ind. — A Benton County man revealed to investigators he cut off his girlfriend’s legs with a chainsaw after she died and placed her body in trash bags. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to an Ambia home on July 3 after a woman reported a man living there, 60-year-old Edward Bagwell, told her his girlfriend’s body was in trash bags at his house.
AMBIA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driverless Cars#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Trump S Truth Social#The White House#Republican
WWLP

Massachusetts Board of Medicine takes disciplinary action

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against three doctors. The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine licenses more than 40,000 physicians, osteopaths and acupuncturists. The Board was created in 1894 to “protect the public health and safety by setting standards for the practice of medicine and ensuring that doctors who practice in the Commonwealth are appropriately qualified and competent.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Tech CEO arrested in 1992 cold case

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The CEO of a tech company has been charged with the 1992 strangulation murder of Laurie Houts in California. He could face life in prison if convicted, according to the County of Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office. On Saturday police arrested John Kevin...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Tesla
WWLP

Crash on Mass. Pike in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic was delayed on the Mass. Pike in Palmer due to a crash on the westbound side Friday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the right lane has reopened on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike in Palmer. Drivers experienced delays in the area between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
PALMER, MA
WWLP

Man arrested for slapping guest, headbutting security in Milford cafe

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Milford following an assault inside of a cafe, police said. According to the Milford Police Department, Andrew Marinelli was observed intoxicated and acting disorderly by security in Stonebridge Cafe on July 2. During the incident, Marinelli slapped another person. After security asked Marinelli to leave the […]
MILFORD, CT
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy