They’re best known as the house band for Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, but there’s a reason that The Roots constantly refer to themselves as “legendary,” even if it’s a bit tongue in cheek when they do. Since the 1990s they’ve been laying down hard, driving grooves and have honed their style to incorporate not just hip hop, but also jazz, classic R&B, rock and almost everything in between. In short, they’ve become a formidable live act.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO