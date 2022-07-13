ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

VUSD appoints new superintendent

By Opinion/Editorial
venturabreeze.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing an internal search and selection process, the Ventura Unified School District (VUSD) Board of Education has appointed Dr. Antonio Castro as the new VUSD Superintendent. Dr. Castro will begin his new role on August 1, 2022, as Dr. Roger Rice transitions into his previously announced retirement. “We are...

venturabreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Probation Chief Honors Staff and Officers for Probation Week

[On Tuesday], Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman announced this year’s annual Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week will be recognized July 17 – July 23, 2022 to honor community supervision professionals who work to keep communities safe and support the rehabilitative process for justice-involved individuals under their supervision and care. The Santa Barbara County Probation Department will be showcasing the work Probation does throughout Santa Barbara County to provide accountability, opportunity and hope for justice-involved individuals -- making a true difference in the lives of people by using evidence-based rehabilitation that helps people achieve long-term success.
venturabreeze.com

Ventura celebrates groundbreaking of Westview Village Phase II

The HACSB is the largest residential landlord in the City of Ventura. The Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura (HACSB) and nonprofit BRIDGE Housing are pleased to announce the construction of Westview Village Phase II, a 50-unit affordable rental development, broke ground on April 18, 2022. Westview Village Phase II will replace 10 public housing units with 50 modern one- and two-bedroom apartments. The property is located on a 2-acre site at 247 W. Warner Street, on the Westside of Ventura. The development includes forty-four (44) one-bedroom and six (6) two-bedroom apartments. Five of the units will be reserved for persons who are experiencing homelessness. Westview Village II will also include a state-of-the-art community center, a commercial kitchen, two early childhood development classrooms, multipurpose rooms, and a public park. “This will complete the vision for the Westview Village redevelopment. There will be 285 new affordable rentals and this phase of development will be the hub for this new housing campus. It will include a state-of-the-art accessible playground for all children to be able to play and enjoy the outdoors. The redevelopment is not only for this generation, but it was also planned for the next generation of families”, said Denise Wise, Chief Executive Officer of the HACSB.
VENTURA, CA
venturabreeze.com

Upcoming public workshop for Climate Action and Resiliency Plan

Ventura Calif. – Community members are invited to take part in the City of Ventura’s Climate Action and Resiliency Plan (CARP). There are two opportunities to get involved on Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21. The workshops will be held in the City Hall Atrium located at 501 Poli Street and will include live Spanish interpretation.
VENTURA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
City
Moorpark, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Government
Ventura County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
venturabreeze.com

The Bookmark About Libraries and Friends

The Ventura County Library’s Summer Reading Program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path”, continues through August 14. There’s still time to log your summer reading at https://vencolibrary.beanstack.org and pick up Grab and Go STEAM kits at any library branch. Visit E.P. Foster Library (805 648-2716) for the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
venturabreeze.com

Vol. 15, No. 21 – July 13 – July 26, 2022 – Mailbox

I tried to figure out how to track you down so that I could formally thank you for your donation to my go fund me. I imagine you saw it in the Breeze and I just want to thank you both so much for acting on it!. You have now...
VENTURA, CA
ABC7

Moorpark seeks to protect historic feel of Old Town

MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Old Town Moorpark is one street full of nostalgia and Ventura County history. "We want to preserve our history and we are proud of our history here," Mayor Janice Parvin says. Parvin says the city council is working on an ordinance that basically says if a...
MOORPARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State University#City Council#Board Of Education
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Reverses Stance on VBACs

This article is a joint reporting venture by Edhat and the Santa Barbara Independent and is part of an ongoing series of stories on maternal health in Santa Barbara. Read our last collaborative story here. Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital announced it is planning to offer the option of VBACs ―...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
davisvanguard.org

Suddenly the LA Recall of Gascón Has Some Doubt – Sampling of Signatures Failed to Make the Threshold

Los Angeles, CA – It was a simple announcement by the Los Angeles County Clerk-Recorder, Dean Logan, who announced on Thursday that the random sampling of signatures for the George Gascón recall petition was only verified at a 78% rate. That means the elections office will have to proceed with a full verification of all signatures submitted.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cottage Health: Doctors seeing higher concentration of BA.5 variant in wastewater

https://youtu.be/e4Oy47zTK1w 5PM SHOW I FULL VERSION SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Health experts in Santa Barbara are seeing a higher concentration of the latest COVID-19 variants in wastewater. Doctors at Cottage Hospital believe the new variants are a less severe version of the virus circulating, but a more infectious version. Without case counts, doctors are seeing The post Cottage Health: Doctors seeing higher concentration of BA.5 variant in wastewater appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Santa Barbara Independent

U.S. 101 Reduced to One Southbound Lane Overnight in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces that U.S. Highway 101 will be reduced to one southbound bypass lane from. Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday to Friday, July 20- 22, Monday to Wednesday, July 25-27, and Friday, July 29....
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
venturabreeze.com

The Dark Watchers

In passing though Ventura’s City Hall the other day, I paused to look at the decorative mural in the atrium. It was inspired by the sacred cave paintings of the Chumash People found in the Ventura County back country. I saw that one of the images depicted was a...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

These L.A. neighborhoods are reporting the most COVID cases

COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Los Angeles County. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show cases and hospitalizations trending upward since early summer. Los Angeles County tracks COVID-19 case rates over time and by community. The Department of Public Health’s map shows the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Montecito Street Hotel Annex Wins ‘Most Pedestrian-Unfriendly’ Award

Developer Ed St. George’s plans for a new nine-room hotel slated for the perpetually vacant lot at the intersection of Montecito and Castillo Streets came in for a withering critique at the hands of Historic Landmarks Commissioner Ed Lenvik last week. “We expect street facades to be pedestrian-friendly. I find this to be the most pedestrian-unfriendly element of anything we can imagine other than the Bank of America building,” said Lenvik, referring to the 100-foot-long stretch of uninterrupted building wall on the mountain side of the 800 block of State Street. Lenvik termed the plans “unacceptable.”
MONTECITO, CA
venturabreeze.com

Patriotic Event Held at Cypress Place Senior Living

Helen dancing at Songs Across America with a lucky guy. The 4th of July holiday got off to an early start at Cypress Place Senior Living in Ventura when the senior living community hosted their “Songs Across America” patriotic event on Wednesday June 29, 2022. In true old...
VENTURA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

COWABUNGA! | Ventura’s Surf Rodeo returns July 15-17

PICTURED:The Surf Rodeo team is excited about the event’s return. Photo by Chris Mortenson. The annual Surf Rodeo Festival is returning to the Ventura Pier on July 15, 16, and 17. Voted the No. 1 music festival in Ventura County, the event features three days of live music, surfing and various beach activities with a Western-themed twist. In addition to offering ample fun and sunshine to festival goers, the rodeo also supports several local charities. Surf Rodeo works to make sure that Ventura is not only having fun, but that the community is well cared for as well.
VENTURA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy