Ventura’s annual 4th of July Street Fair and Pushem-Pullem Parade

By Opinion/Editorial
Cover picture for the articlePhotos by Yana Khiyod, Michael Gordon and Jackie Ringhof. Ventura’s annual 4th of July Street Fair and Pushem-Pullem Parade returned to the...

Vol. 15, No. 21 – July 13 – July 26, 2022 – Ojai News & Events

Enjoy browsing the shop, soak up the tranquil vibes, and grab a bite at one of the many dining establishments featuring locally sourced food, wine and beer. For your entertainment pleasure plan to spend 1:30-4 pm at the Ojai Art Center with the magnificent Amanda McBroom. Amanda McBroom is one...
Patriotic Event Held at Cypress Place Senior Living

Helen dancing at Songs Across America with a lucky guy. The 4th of July holiday got off to an early start at Cypress Place Senior Living in Ventura when the senior living community hosted their “Songs Across America” patriotic event on Wednesday June 29, 2022. In true old...
Santa Barbara Independent

Montecito Street Hotel Annex Wins ‘Most Pedestrian-Unfriendly’ Award

Developer Ed St. George’s plans for a new nine-room hotel slated for the perpetually vacant lot at the intersection of Montecito and Castillo Streets came in for a withering critique at the hands of Historic Landmarks Commissioner Ed Lenvik last week. “We expect street facades to be pedestrian-friendly. I find this to be the most pedestrian-unfriendly element of anything we can imagine other than the Bank of America building,” said Lenvik, referring to the 100-foot-long stretch of uninterrupted building wall on the mountain side of the 800 block of State Street. Lenvik termed the plans “unacceptable.”
Chef Brad Wise’s Steakhouse Arrives in Santa Barbara

On July 13, Trust Restaurant Group will open the doors of its third open-flame, retro-inspired steakhouse concept Rare Society, in Santa Barbara, CA. The San Diego-born Rare Society is the brainchild of acclaimed Chef Brad Wise who has woven inspiration from vintage Las Vegas steakhouses alongside a modern dining aesthetic, to feature his signature wood-fired, Santa Maria style-grilling for meats, alongside sustainably-sourced seafoods, and a progressive cocktail program,
Moorpark seeks to protect historic feel of Old Town

MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Old Town Moorpark is one street full of nostalgia and Ventura County history. "We want to preserve our history and we are proud of our history here," Mayor Janice Parvin says. Parvin says the city council is working on an ordinance that basically says if a...
The Bookmark About Libraries and Friends

The Ventura County Library’s Summer Reading Program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path”, continues through August 14. There’s still time to log your summer reading at https://vencolibrary.beanstack.org and pick up Grab and Go STEAM kits at any library branch. Visit E.P. Foster Library (805 648-2716) for the...
Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) hosts Award Ceremony

On June 29th, Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) hosted an Award Ceremony at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center to distribute $225,000 to entrepreneurial Hispanic and Indigenous Ventura County community members. Forty-five Emprendedores program participants, thirty-one women and 14 men, successfully completed WEV’s free, 6-week business training program and applied for grant funding; each received a $5,000 grant award for their small business needs. For more program information, including the upcoming Santa Barbara County cohort enrollment, visit www.wevonline.org/emprendimiento .
Game on! New pub offers neighborhood bar vibe and late-night entertainment

It’s happy hour on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and patrons file into Carpinteria’s newest pub: Brew & Cue. A group of 20-somethings cracks the rack to open a round on one of the pool tables, and Nintendo Wii bowling elicits a hoot and ahowlfrom lively competitors welcoming the end of the workday near the dedicated Wii screen, mounted on the back wall of the long room.
Popular Malibu Seafood Restaurant Opens in Grand Central Market

Malibu’s own Broad Street Oyster Company has opened a new location, a stall at the venerable Grand Central Market in Downtown Los Angeles as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The restaurant chain was founded by Christopher Tompkins as a “seafood-centric mobile raw bar” and their website asks playfully “Have you ever wanted to join a secret society of hard-partying, oyster-shucking pirates?” The restaurant is well known for its lobster rolls, seafood tower and fresh oysters, caviar service and tuna tartare. You can also find dishes like sea urchin spaghetti, crispy octopus, cioppino, and even a classic burger or Baja-style tacos.
Ventura celebrates groundbreaking of Westview Village Phase II

The HACSB is the largest residential landlord in the City of Ventura. The Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura (HACSB) and nonprofit BRIDGE Housing are pleased to announce the construction of Westview Village Phase II, a 50-unit affordable rental development, broke ground on April 18, 2022. Westview Village Phase II will replace 10 public housing units with 50 modern one- and two-bedroom apartments. The property is located on a 2-acre site at 247 W. Warner Street, on the Westside of Ventura. The development includes forty-four (44) one-bedroom and six (6) two-bedroom apartments. Five of the units will be reserved for persons who are experiencing homelessness. Westview Village II will also include a state-of-the-art community center, a commercial kitchen, two early childhood development classrooms, multipurpose rooms, and a public park. “This will complete the vision for the Westview Village redevelopment. There will be 285 new affordable rentals and this phase of development will be the hub for this new housing campus. It will include a state-of-the-art accessible playground for all children to be able to play and enjoy the outdoors. The redevelopment is not only for this generation, but it was also planned for the next generation of families”, said Denise Wise, Chief Executive Officer of the HACSB.
COWABUNGA! | Ventura’s Surf Rodeo returns July 15-17

PICTURED:The Surf Rodeo team is excited about the event’s return. Photo by Chris Mortenson. The annual Surf Rodeo Festival is returning to the Ventura Pier on July 15, 16, and 17. Voted the No. 1 music festival in Ventura County, the event features three days of live music, surfing and various beach activities with a Western-themed twist. In addition to offering ample fun and sunshine to festival goers, the rodeo also supports several local charities. Surf Rodeo works to make sure that Ventura is not only having fun, but that the community is well cared for as well.
Voices and strings rule the 2022 Ventura Music Festival

The Ventura Music Festival’s “Onward” 27th season will toast the communing of music’s two kissing cousins—voices and strings—in seven acts over two weekends from July 27 to August 7. Three groups—the septet Adaawe , chanteuse Veronica Swift and choir The Crossing—explore Nina Simone’s declaration...
The Dark Watchers

In passing though Ventura’s City Hall the other day, I paused to look at the decorative mural in the atrium. It was inspired by the sacred cave paintings of the Chumash People found in the Ventura County back country. I saw that one of the images depicted was a...
Concerts in the Park returns, draws thousands

In one of the biggest events in Santa Clarita since the pandemic, thousands of people attended this year’s first installment of Concerts in the Park on Saturday. The concert was held at Central Park’s southeastern field and featured the popular Journey tribute band DSB, who started the show at 7 p.m. on the dot. A sea of people laid out their lawn chairs and blankets on the field, with some showing up hours in advance to secure a spot.
Community members invited to a public meeting for cannabis businesses

The City of Ventura will host a public meeting to hear from finalists applying for commercial cannabis business permits on Monday, July 18, 2022, at City Hall in the Community Meeting Room. The community met will share comments or questions on proposed locations and applicants by joining the in-person meeting...
U.S. 101 Reduced to One Southbound Lane Overnight in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces that U.S. Highway 101 will be reduced to one southbound bypass lane from. Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday to Friday, July 20- 22, Monday to Wednesday, July 25-27, and Friday, July 29....
