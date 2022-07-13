James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Savannah is an outgoing lady with a big smile — and an even bigger heart. This white American Staffordshire Terrier lives up to her name and loves the great outdoors. According to Broward County Animal Care, Savannah is seven years old and weighs 55 pounds. She came to the shelter at the end of May, and the staff hopes she will be able to find a loving family soon.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO