Fort Lauderdale, FL

James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

By Carma Henry
thewestsidegazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for the late Gloria Aneta Hird – 77 were held July 9th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Elizabeth Manning officiating. Funeral services for the Roosevelt Miller, Sr. – 76 were held July 2nd at James C....

thewestsidegazette.com

thewestsidegazette.com

Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

Funeral services for the late James Willie McBride – 82 were held July 8th at New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Dr. Marcus D. Davidson officiating. Funeral services for the late Katharine Edwards Mc-Nair – 89. About Carma Henry 20048 Articles. Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

McWhite Funeral Home Services

Funeral services for the late Robert Leroy Guillaume – 30 were held July 9th at Holy Family Catholic Church. Funeral services for the late Norma Servellon – 32 – were held July 1st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services for the late Lula Quinn Steele...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Family Raising Money For Funeral of Murdered Tamarac Woman

The family of a woman murdered in Tamarac Wednesday by a still-at-large killer has identified her as 23-year-old Kayla Hodgson and is raising money to help pay for her funeral. Hodgson, a popular bottle waitress in the Broward hospitality scene, was stabbed to death around 3 p.m. at an apartment...
Fort Lauderdale, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Broward County on oxycodone charge

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Friday on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, according to court documents. Black, represented by attorney Fred Haddad, appeared before Broward judge Stefanie Moon on Saturday morning and was given a $75,000 bond. Haddad mentioned to Moon that Black was scheduled for a concert Sunday night. At ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Willie T’s Seafood Shack in Fort Lauderdale; Ocean One Bar & Grille in Royal Palm Beach

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. A replacement for Elliot Wolf’s pandemic-closed sandwicherie, Lunchroom, this seafood house from Virginia’s Thompson Hospitality expects to open in late August inside the Harbor Shops on 17th Street. Willie T’s, which has locations in the Washington, D.C., area, serves fried and grilled Gulf shrimp, catfish and lobsters, along with oyster po’boys, crab cakes, salmon and Old Bay-seasoned, waffle-cut fries. 1824 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale; WillieTsSeafoodShack.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Dog of the Week: Savannah is an Outgoing Lady with a Big Smile

Savannah is an outgoing lady with a big smile — and an even bigger heart. This white American Staffordshire Terrier lives up to her name and loves the great outdoors. According to Broward County Animal Care, Savannah is seven years old and weighs 55 pounds. She came to the shelter at the end of May, and the staff hopes she will be able to find a loving family soon.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man shot, killed overnight in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating after a man was shot dead overnight Saturday. Police spokesperson Diana Delgado-Gourgue said units responded to the 4200 block of Northwest 189th Street just before 12:30 a.m. regarding a shots fired call. There, police found a man suffering multiple gunshot...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WFLA

2 dead, 4 children found alive in Florida murder-suicide

TARMAC, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people died Thursday morning in what Florida deputies said appears to be a murder-suicide in Tarmac. Broward County detectives said deputies responded to a shooting on Hampton Hills Boulevard after a 911 hangup call. Once inside the home, deputies found two dead people in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man injured during shooting in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting on Friday in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an area near the intersection of Griffin Road and Southwest 43 Avenue. Fire Rescue personnel decided the man wounded needed to be hospitalized. He suffered non-life...
DANIA BEACH, FL
#N W 7th Terrace
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton’s Barbara Murphy Dies In Crash

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Barbara Murphy is dead. The 79-year-old resident of Songbird Terrace in Boca Raton was apparently driving westbound on Palmetto Park Road in her Toyota RAV4 when she turned into the Walmart near 441. For reasons that remain...
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Top South Florida prosecutor wants ex-wife’s deposition sealed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A request by the top prosecutor of a South Florida county to seal a deposition his ex-wife gave in another case has set off a public records challenge from two newspapers. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has asked a state judge to prevent...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Shooting in Miami leaves 1 person dead

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Miami. 7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Northeast 78th Street and Fifth Avenue, Friday. City of Miami Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. A male in his 20s was found suffering from apparent gunshot...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man granted bond following attack at UPS Store in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a violent attack that was caught on camera this week at a UPS Store. “Honestly, I thought he was going to shoot me -- that was the only thing going through my mind,” the victim said. “That was the only thing going through my mind -- not getting shot.”
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

‘I Was Devastated': Friend of Slain Tamarac Woman Speaks Out

Video shared with NBC 6 shows a Thursday night candlelight vigil in Hollywood held in honor of 23-year-old Kayla Hodgson. Meanwhile, in Tamarac, homicide investigators with the Broward Sheriff's Office were seen collecting evidence at the Tamarac Village Apartment complex for a second consecutive night, where Hodgson's body was found inside her apartment Wednesday.
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman found dead in Tamarac house

A woman was found dead Wednesday afternoon inside a home in Tamarac, and detectives are investigating the circumstances of her death. The unresponsive woman was found by deputies about 3 p.m. in a house near the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Avenue, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue declared the woman dead. Homicide unit and crime scene detectives are ...
TAMARAC, FL

