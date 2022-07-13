ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throwing with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson in Texas

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
We’re just over a week away from rookies, quarterbacks and injured players reporting to Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri on July 22nd. With the most important portion of the offseason rapidly approaching, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his receivers have resumed training down in Texas.

After the team’s mandatory minicamp broke, Mahomes got some extra throwing in with rookie WR Skyy Moore in late June. That session broke with players taking some personal time for the 4th of July holiday. Mahomes just finished up making an appearance at the American Century Championship, but he is already back working with a new set of receivers.

Chiefs wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson were spotted catching passes from Mahomes and backup QB Shane Buechele down in Texas. The Chiefs’ Instagram account shared photos on their story of the receivers catching passes. The photos were taken by Heather Smith, who regularly photographs the players who are training with APEC’s Bobby Stroupe.

We also know that Mahomes planned to have some players down in Texas for throwing sessions between mandatory minicamp and training camp.

“Yeah, I’ll have some guys down there,” Mahomes said following mandatory minicamp. “Luckily enough, some of those guys already live in Texas, and we’ll be working out, throwing. You don’t want to do too much going into training camp but just trying to keep everybody fresh, keep everybody working. We’ll have some dates down there, and I’m sure we’ll have some guys come through.”

Both Valdes-Scantling and Watson have been earning some attention from the local media in Kansas City as well as the national media. Valdes-Scantling and Watson were among some of the earliest players to work with Mahomes and build chemistry with him during the first phase of the offseason program.

It should come as no surprise to see these two working with Mahomes now. This work will give them an opportunity to get themselves prepared to carry over their early success and momentum into training camp.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

