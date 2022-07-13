ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

New video of Uvalde shooting shows delayed response by police

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly released video from inside Robb Elementary School shows law...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgns.tv

Governor Abbott responds to Uvalde shooting surveillance video

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott says it’s shocking that newly leaked video of the Uvalde school massacre doesn’t match what he had first described to the public as a swift and brave confrontation. The governor said Thursday that none of the inaction by officers that...
LAREDO, TX
Mic

A leaked video shows in painful detail how incompetent the Uvalde response was

It’s been more than a month since a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers, all while local law enforcement did, well, nothing much really. Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s initial declaration that the Uvalde massacre would have “been worse” if not for the cops who “showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” each new revelation from the ongoing investigation into the shooting points to the diametric opposite — a bungling of such massive, near-inconceivable proportions that the city of Uvalde has become virtually synonymous with both the shooting itself, and, to an even larger degree, the apparent cover-up by city officials thereof.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Nbc

Comments / 0

Community Policy