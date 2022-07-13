New video of Uvalde shooting shows delayed response by police

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott says it’s shocking that newly leaked video of the Uvalde school massacre doesn’t match what he had first described to the public as a swift and brave confrontation. The governor said Thursday that none of the inaction by officers that...
It’s been more than a month since a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers, all while local law enforcement did, well, nothing much really. Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s initial declaration that the Uvalde massacre would have “been worse” if not for the cops who “showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” each new revelation from the ongoing investigation into the shooting points to the diametric opposite — a bungling of such massive, near-inconceivable proportions that the city of Uvalde has become virtually synonymous with both the shooting itself, and, to an even larger degree, the apparent cover-up by city officials thereof.
DETROIT (WWJ) -- How did you feel when you saw that video of police in Uvalde, Texas standing around and looking at their phones while the shooter was in a classroom filled with children?. Police officers across the U.S., including in Metro Detroit, are reacting with disgust to a video...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday again said he was initially misled about the police response to the Uvalde school massacre, calling newly leaked video of officers hesitating for more than an hour “shocking” and not what he had been told when he originally lauded officers for a swift and brave confrontation.
An attorney representing more than a dozen Uvalde, Texas, families in wrongful death and emotional distress claims following May's deadly school massacre believes the majority-Latino community of 15,000 residents would have been better off if police officers hadn't shown up at all to Robb Elementary School that day. "The people...
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Friday said the Uvalde County District Attorney's office had decided to block the release of a 77-minute video that shows footage from the May 24 mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School. Republican state Rep. Dustin Burrows was told in a letter...
Teacher Arnie Reyes was the only one alive in Classroom 111 after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. He describes to CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz what it was like when the gunman came in and why he felt abandoned.
Comments / 0