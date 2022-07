Experts for Oneida County Health Department are issuing a notice of caution amidst a swath of recently confirmed cases of rabid animals. Although most of these encounters are on the outskirts of our listening region, health officials say rabid animals can roam wherever they can have access. Specifically, the health department said there was a case where a person was exposed to a rabid bat in the town of Vienna and another person exposed to a fox near Utica.

