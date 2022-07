DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman said her home was listed on Airbnb by scammers who claim to own the home and are renting it out but ultimately end up ripping people off. Imagine having a bunch of random people showing up at your home, believing they've paid to stay at your place. They're even looking for a key that's supposed to be hidden under the mat. That's exactly what's happening to one Detroit woman.

