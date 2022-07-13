ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin elections commission rejects guidance for clerks

By Rayos Syndication User
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238i2D_0ge93lDs00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission couldn’t agree Tuesday on what guidance, if any, to give the state’s more than 1,800 local clerks to help them understand how to implement a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling outlawing absentee ballot drop boxes.

The commission, evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, repeatedly deadlocked on what to tell clerks about what the decision meant and how to interpret it ahead of the Aug. 9 primary. Commissioners said they may consider giving guidance later.

The primary will set the field for the Nov. 8 election where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are both on the ballot in high-stakes races. Johnson and Republican candidates for governor have called for disbanding the bipartisan elections commission and overhauling how elections are run in the state.

Republican members of the commission argued that it owed it to the clerks who run elections to help them understand the court’s ruling, while Democrats said the guidance proposed went too far, would confuse clerks and only invited more lawsuits. Not taking any action means the commission is telling clerks “go out and figure it out for yourself,” said Republican commissioner Bob Spindell.

The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday ruled 4-3 that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal and voters must return their ballots in person either to the clerk’s office or an alternate site. The Supreme Court did not address the question of who can put an absentee ballot in the mail. State law says an absentee ballot “shall be mailed by the elector” but federal law allows for disabled people to receive assistance with their ballot.

Democrats, voting rights groups, advocates for the disabled and others all decried the ruling as making it more difficult for people to vote, particularly the elderly and disabled. They argue that ballot boxes are safe and secure and a better option than relying on the post office, which can be slow in delivering ballots and unreliable.

The elections commission rejected a Republican-backed motion that would have said voters have to present a photo ID when returning an absentee ballot. It also rejected guidance that quoted state law saying that the elector must be the one to mail a ballot.

“It would be inappropriate for us to start making stuff up and I think that’s what this memo does, unfortunately,” Democratic Commissioner Mark Thomsen said of proposed guidance written by commission staff.

Conservatives hailed the court’s ruling as a step toward making elections more safe and secure, even though many Republicans in the past had supported and advocated for the use of absentee ballot drop boxes. Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted, without evidence, that absentee voting in Wisconsin was rife with fraud and fueled his loss in 2020.

Biden beat Trump by nearly 21,000 votes in Wisconsin, a result that has withstood recounts in the two most heavily Democratic counties, numerous lawsuits, a nonpartisan audit and a review by a conservative law firm.

Also on Tuesday, state Rep. Tim Ramthun, a Republican candidate for governor, reintroduced a resolution for the GOP-controlled state Legislature to decertify Biden’s victory. Trump also renewed his call for decertification on Saturday, citing the Supreme Court ruling.

Ramthun is only calling for the presidential race to be decertified — not his race or anyone else elected in 2020. He’s also not calling for decertification of the 2016 presidential race that was won by Trump and where ballot drop boxes were in use. Ramthun’s earlier decertification resolution was not taken up.

“I’m not a conspiracy theorist. I am not,” Ramthun said at a Capitol news conference as his supporters responded with “Amen.”

Ramthun also suggested that ballot drop boxes, voting machines and other equipment may need to be seized by law enforcement.

Ramthun has been one of the loudest advocates in Wisconsin for decertifying Biden’s win. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos under pressure from Trump to investigate the 2020 election, also told lawmakers to consider decertification and then later backed away from it.

Vos and other Republican leaders have rejected decertification as not being legally possible. Attorneys, including conservatives, have also said decertification is unconstitutional and pointless.

Comments / 0

Related
news8000.com

Wisconsin elections officials sift through fast-changing rules

MADISON, Wis. — In the wake of the state Supreme Court ruling that threw out the use of ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin, elections officials like Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe are trying to prepare municipal clerks and voters for the changes ahead. “There certainly always is confusion...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin Senate leader warns Elections Commission over ballot curing

(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate is warning the state’s Elections Commission about its new rule for filling out ballots. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, on Thursday said the Elections Commission needs to follow the state law on ballot curing. "This week,...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
TMJ4 News

Wisconsin secretary of state outraised by GOP opponent

MADISON — Wisconsin’s longtime Democratic secretary of state said Thursday he’s not worried about a Republican opponent outraising him more than 6-to-1, saying he’s not soliciting donations because he doesn’t believe in “big-money spending.”. Wisconsin's secretary of state has been a sleepy position for...
WISCONSIN STATE
beltmag.com

Why Wisconsin’s 1858 Abortion Law Matters Now

The obscure nineteenth-century legislation shaping Wisconsin’s post-Roe reality. Not many have dug through the physical archive of Wisconsin’s abortion laws, and for good reason. In 1858, the state Legislature’s amendments for the year were recorded by cutting and pasting the printed text of the statutes onto paper that were then notated, bound together by subject with ribbon, and rolled into a scroll secured with more ribbon or string.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Donald Trump
thecentersquare.com

Lawsuit aims to ban GOP governor candidate Kelley from November ballot

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit filed aims to keep Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley off the November general ballot because he has "engaged in insurrection." Lee Estes, a registered Michigan voter, filed the lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Appeals with help from Progress Michigan. The filing says four federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2022 protests at the U.S. Capitol should block Kelley from ballot access since he was required to take an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States” prior to serving on the Allendale Township, Ottawa County Planning Commission.
MICHIGAN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin governor candidate won’t rule out decertification

The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin endorsed by Donald Trump won’t rule out attempting to decertify President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in the state, even though GOP legislative leaders and attorneys from both sides have dismissed the idea as impossible and unconstitutional. Tim Michels told WKOW-TV on Tuesday that he would “need to see the details” when asked if he would sign a bill to decertify the election. Michels’ refusal to rule out the idea came days after Trump renewed his call for decertification following a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Legislature#Absentee Voting#Wisconsin Assembly#Wisconsin Supreme Court#Election Fraud#Election Local#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

988 to become new suicide hotline Saturday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Beginning Saturday, the suicide prevention hotline will officially be 988. The original number, (800) 273-TALK (8255), will remain active during the transition to the new crisis line, according to state officials. Wisconsin has been preparing for the transition since last year by adding more staff and capacity to the Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin’s location in...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

No, Wisconsin won't save Trump

NO, WISCONSIN WON'T SAVE TRUMP. Drop boxes were a big part of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The state's election board installed more than 500 of them across the state in the run-up to the voting. The board acted on its own authority, ignoring Wisconsin law, which requires that absentee ballots be cast either by the U.S. mail or by being personally delivered to an election clerk. The law makes no provision for drop boxes.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy