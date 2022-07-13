ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get free fries from McDonald's, Wendy's, and other restaurants on National French Fry Day

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
  • McDonald's, Wendy's, and other chains are offering up free french fries on July 13.
  • Most of the fry deals require that you download the chains' apps, and in some cases make another purchase.
  • Pushing customers towards app-based rewards programs has become the norm across fast food.

