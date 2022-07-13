ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Piedmont Natural Gas performing routine maintenance in Greenville

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago
Flare Stack In Use Photo credit Piedmont Natural Gas

A utility company says they are doing noticeable routine maintenance in the Greenville area this week. Piedmont Natural Gas began their work Wednesday morning, in the 300 block of Garlington Road.

The company says, the public may notice their use of a flare stack, which is a large vertical pipe that produces loud noise and tall flames. The flames will be highly visible and the smell of natural gas in the area may be noticeable as well. Piedmont says, there's no reason for public concern and there's no need to make calls to 9-1-1.

