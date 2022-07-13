ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks, State Farm Arena Hire New Chief Innovation & Technology Officer

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 3 days ago

Kim Rometo will oversee technology department for the Hawks and State Farm Arena.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Yesterday the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena announced that Kimberly (Kim) Rometo has been hired as Senior Vice President, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer. In her new role, Rometo will oversee the technology department of both the Hawks and State Farm Arena with a focus on its staff, technology infrastructure and information systems. In addition, she will focus on helping the organization identify and execute impactful technology category partnerships and bolster the organization’s industry-leading sustainability efforts. She will report directly to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Joel Browning.

Rometo came to the Hawks after completing three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium as Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, where she was responsible for managing and directing the technology initiatives and strategic direction of information technology. During her first season with the Dolphins, she led data center modernization and cyber security hardening efforts in preparation for hosting Super Bowl LIV, for which she was nominated as a 2020 South Florida Business Journal 40 Under 40 Honoree. In her second season, she helped open the Baptist Health Training Complex and played a role in conducting innovation efforts during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. In her third season, Rometo led the technology efforts for the inaugural Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, which earned her the SouthFloridaCIO 2022 CIO of the Year® Enterprise ORBIE® Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUhpK_0ge93RWE00
Kim Rometo brings years of valuable experience.

Hawks

“Returning to Atlanta to work for the Hawks and State Farm Arena is an incredible opportunity,” said Rometo. “I am thrilled to lead this team who prioritizes its southern hospitality, inclusivity and customer centricity to help us deliver a world-class experience for our fans and our partners.”

Prior to the Miami Dolphins, Rometo was with AmericasMart Atlanta for 14 years holding various technology positions during her tenure. She was responsible for developing and activating tools that enabled AmericasMart’s digital transformation. For this work, she was recognized as a 2018 Women in Technology (WIT) Women of the Year Awards Honoree. Rometo started her career with AT&T in the reputable management training solution sales program.

“We are excited to welcome Kim Rometo to our organization,” said Joel Browning, EVP and CFO for the Hawks and State Farm Arena. “We believe that Kim will strengthen the organization’s technology strategy to ensure that we continue to deliver industry-leading experience for our fans both locally and around the globe.”

In Oct. 2021, Rometo was a founding member of Chief in Miami, a private network built to drive more women into positions of power and keep them there. Chief is the only organization specifically designed for senior women leaders to strengthen their leadership journey, cross-pollinate ideas across industries and effect change from the top down.

Rometo earned her master’s degree in information and telecommunication systems at Ohio University and Bachelor of Science in Communication. She serves on the Ohio University J. Warren McClure School of Emerging Communication Technologies Advisory Board.

Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Hawks, State Farm Open 'Good Neighbor Club'

Interview: Grant Hill Discusses Atlanta Hawks

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Atlanta, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Redan baseball player named MVP of all-star game in Chicago

Redan rising senior Bernard Moon kept his 2022 hot streak alive on July 13, earning the West All-Star Most Valuable Player Award at the Double Duty Classic hosted by the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. The Double Duty Classic is an event named after Negro League...
CHICAGO, IL
insideradio.com

“Steak” Shapiro and Sandra Golden

Audacy sports “92.9 The Game” WZGC Atlanta will debut “The Front Row” (9-11am) with Stephen “Steak” Shapiro and Sandra Golden on Aug. 4. The duo previously hosted mornings together at Dickey Broadcasting crosstown sports “The Fan 680” WCNN. Both have been in the market doing sports radio for more than 25 years.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Georgia/Florida Football Classic highlighted at DeKalb media day

With the high school football season slated to kick off during the first week of August, DeKalb County School District (DCSD) hosted football media day for all high schools in DeKalb County on July 13 at Tucker High School. DCSD was represented by most of its member teams, which included...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#The Atlanta Hawks#The Miami Dolphins
CBS 46

Georgia high school football Hall of Fame Class announced

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The first Induction Class for the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame was announced Thursday. Our CBS46 Sports Director Fred Kahlil is a board member and voter on the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame and was excited about the decision. “As a board...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Could Atlanta become a railroad hub again?

(The Center Square) – Amtrak is looking to make Atlanta a railroad hub again, but the quasi-federal agency can’t say how much it will cost to run new routes across the Peach State and the region. Last year, Amtrak released a $75 billion passenger rail proposal. The plan...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: White Castle comes to Atlanta — but don’t get excited

Fans of the popular White Castle national burger chain are bemoaning the construction of a new building on Edgewood Avenue that turns out to be merely a film set. Work began last month on a vacant Sweet Auburn lot to erect the realistic yet fake eatery for the new Disney+ series Ironheart, a female-led Marvel Studios spinoff of Iron Man, according to Urbanize Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thecitymenus.com

Beloved Thumbs Up Diner to Open in Trilith This September

The Atlanta institution’s seventh location to offer iconic breakfast favorites and famous offerings plus lunch and drinks seven days a week. Thumbs Up Diner, hailed as one of Georgia’s top breakfast and lunch spots, is preparing to win raves from the creative community surrounding one of the largest purpose-built television and film studios in North America. A seventh location of the restaurant will open in Trilith in mid-September 2022 with retro-modern construction and some surprising new offerings along with the restaurant’s signature comfort foods.
ATLANTA, GA
munaluchi

Black Tie Formal Affair in Atlanta, Georgia

This black-tie formal wedding in Atlanta has luxurious lavender and white decor, romantic details, and an extravagant ballroom reception. DeAndrea and Willie’s love story began at work in the summer of 2015. The pair’s professional relationship gradually evolved into something much more special and by October the same year, they were officially a couple! Separated in 2016 due to job locations, they persevered in spite of the distance and finally reunited in 2019 in the Bay Area. Then, on Labor Day Weekend 2020, Willie took DeAndrea to the beach and asked her to be his wife. Of course, she said yes!
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Atlanta DA Reveals More High-Profile RICO Cases Are Coming In "The Next 60 Days": Report

Earlier this spring, Hip-Hop fans were shocked to find out that Young Thug, Gunna, and countless other Young Stoner Life Records artists were named in a sweeping RICO indictment in Atlanta, Georgia. However, that wasn't the first major RICO case in recent Atlanta history. In 2021, YFN Lucci was infamously named 105-count racketeering indictment in Fulton County. Now it appears, that the RICO indictments in Atlanta are just getting started.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

3 Easy Ways To Get A Cheap Flight From Atlanta

Despite Delta reducing its flights, cheap fares from Atlanta are a possibility right now. To find them, you’ll have to employ some specific strategies. You may already know that Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is the world’s busiest in terms of traffic. But how can you save money when you flight to and from there?
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

Atlanta Mayor Dickens meets with Forest Cove residents to ease relocation concerns

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens assured Forest Cove residents on Thursday night that his team had found housing for everyone left in the apartments. So far, only a couple dozen tenants have moved from the deteriorated, federally-subsidized complex in south Atlanta. When the city initially launched its relocation effort at the end of March, it said it hoped to get all roughly 200 tenants by this month.
ATLANTA, GA
Carla St. Louis

Beyonce Was Spotted at This Famous Vegan Restaurant in Atlanta

Beyonce in a photoshoot with Vogue.Beyonce Official Website. Pop sensation Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter was allegedly spotted at the Slutty Vegan restaurant in Atlanta. The vegan brand's Facebook page posted a message about her appearance. The post was tagged at the Slutty Vegan located at 1542 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard Southwest.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Back-to-school drives and giveaways happening around Atlanta metro

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the upcoming school year just a few weeks away for the Atlanta metro area, there are plenty of back-to-school events and giveaways to help families in need with school supplies and more. Here are several upcoming events happening in the metro Atlanta area:. WHAT: The...
ATLANTA, GA
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
792
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy