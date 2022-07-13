2 face charges after fight near Timmonsville park leads to shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are facing charges after a shooting Tuesday night in Timmonsville, Police Chief Thomas McFadden said.

It happened after a 21-year-old and a 16-year-old male got into a fight just after 9 p.m. on Warren Street near a park, McFadden said.

The 16-year-old allegedly took a gun from a 21-year-old when the 21-year-old pulled out a second gun, according to McFadden. Both people shot at each other. Both were taken to McLeod in Florence with non-life-threatening injuries.

McFadden said the 16-year-old will be charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and unlawful carry of a weapon. They are looking to try him as an adult.

The 21-year-old will be charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, McFadden said.

McFadden added neighbors were the ones who called 911.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

📲 Download the News 13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.