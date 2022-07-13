ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timmonsville, SC

2 face charges after fight near Timmonsville park leads to shooting

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDCTZ_0ge93Iov00

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are facing charges after a shooting Tuesday night in Timmonsville, Police Chief Thomas McFadden said.

It happened after a 21-year-old and a 16-year-old male got into a fight just after 9 p.m. on Warren Street near a park, McFadden said.

The 16-year-old allegedly took a gun from a 21-year-old when the 21-year-old pulled out a second gun, according to McFadden. Both people shot at each other. Both were taken to McLeod in Florence with non-life-threatening injuries.

McFadden said the 16-year-old will be charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and unlawful carry of a weapon. They are looking to try him as an adult.

The 21-year-old will be charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, McFadden said.

McFadden added neighbors were the ones who called 911.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zJjS_0ge93Iov00
    News13 photo: Curtis Graham
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2voz5P_0ge93Iov00
    News13 photo: Curtis Graham
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ofVom_0ge93Iov00
    News13 photo: Curtis Graham

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

