Franklin County, VA

100+ indicted in extensive Franklin County drug investigation

By Caitlyn Frolo
WSET
 3 days ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A drug investigation spanning the first half of 2022 has led to multiple indictments in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said from January to June of this year, 111 individuals received 214 indictments directly...

wset.com

wfxrtv.com

Criminal patrol leads to several arrests by Amherst Co. deputies

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has two people in custody after a directed criminal patrol. The sheriff’s office says they arrested Frankie Anthony Carroll and Grace Marie Jordan at the Knights Inn in Madison Heights on Thursday, July 14. Frankie Anthony Carroll.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Warrants issued for three men arrested in NC; connections to Floyd Co. jewelry store robbery

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Three men arrested in North Carolina have been linked to the Floyd County jewelry store robbery that took place last month. An investigation spanning from Roanoke to south Florida has been in place since the Floyd Jewelry Store suffered a ‘smash and grab’ style robbery on Friday, June 24, the Floyd County Commonwealths Attorney said.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Roanoke man acquitted of 2019 murder pleads guilty to federal gun charge

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man pled guilty to a federal firearms charge after being acquitted of a 2019 murder, claiming self-defense. Demarcus Glenn, 23, pled guilty to one count of possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Under his plea agreement...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Use of police force ruled justifiable in fatal shooting of Covington suspect

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The fatal shooting of an armed suspect by police and sheriff’s deputies in Covington in March has been ruled justified. Ann Gardner, the commonwealth’s attorney for Alleghany County and the City of Covington, said, “The two Covington Police Officers and four Alleghany County Sheriff’s deputies who fired their weapons at Toney Poulston, Jr. on March 14, 2022 did so in reasonable apprehension of Poulston shooting and killing or wounding one or more officers and/or civilians at the scene. Under the circumstances, the killing of Poulston by law enforcement officers was a justifiable homicide in defense of self or others. Consequently, no criminal charges will be brought against any of the six officers involved.”
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Roanoke man pleads guilty to federal gun offense, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man has pled guilty to a federal firearms offense after claiming self-defense in May of 2019, the Department of Justice said in a release. The release said that on Friday, 23-year-old Demarcus Glenn pled guilty to one count of possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in the advancement of a drug trafficking crime.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

New Rocky Mount police chief named

A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will take over as chief of the Rocky Mount Police Department in August. Near the end of the Rocky Mount Town Council’s Monday evening meeting, Town Manager Robert Wood announced that Phillip Young will be filling the police chief position.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man resists arrest, points gun at deputy in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer on Tuesday. At approximately 10:16 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, the sheriff’s office received a call for a domestic-related disturbance in the 2000 block of Woodshire Drive in the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County, officials say.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Former Salem Sheriff dies unexpectedly

Prominent Salem law enforcement official passes away. Former Salem Virginia police officer Sherrif Everette Obenshain Jr. passed away on Thursday, July 14th at the age of 82. He was a patrolman with the Salem Police Department from November 1966 to July 1969 when he was elected City Sergeant. This was just one year after Salem went from being a town to becoming an independent city.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Clifton Forge man pleads guilty to abducting Giles County boy from church

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Clifton Forge man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 2-year-old boy from a church back in 2021. Bobby Lee Taylor was arrested on May 3, 2021, for his alleged involvement in the abduction of the Giles County boy from Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead. On June 28, he pleaded guilty to the following charges in relation to the incident:
GILES COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Franklin Co. drug investigation leads to 214 indictments against 111 people

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Thanks to Franklin County authorities’ commitment to tackling the illegal sale and use of dangerous drugs within the community, more than 100 people are facing drug-related charges. According to authorities, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says its narcotics division conducted an extended drug...
thecarrollnews.com

Hillsville woman charged after high-speed chase

A Hillsville woman has been charged for several offenses after leading Carroll County police on a high-speed chase on Route 100 into Wythe County on July 3. According to Carroll County Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp, a deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was traveling south on Route 100 in Hillsville on July 3 when he observed a vehicle traveling north at a high rate of speed. The deputy confirmed the speed by radar and attempted to stop the vehicle, a Dodge Caravan.
HILLSVILLE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg man charged with second-degree murder denied bond

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The suspect in the shooting death of a man at a Dollar General in Lynchburg was denied bond in the Lynchburg General District Court on Friday morning. Caleb Spinner, 22, was denied bond. The judge said he is a threat to public safety. Spinner is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
thecarrollnews.com

HPD makes drug bust

A call to local law enforcement about a suspicious male July 3 led to a Hillsville man being arrested on a wide array of drug charges. According to Hillsville Police Chief Shannon Goad, his department received a call on July 3 from the Super 8 Hotel at Hillsville’s Exit 14 off Interstate 77 to a suspicious male causing problems in the lobby. Sgt. Josh Edwards and officer Chad Reynolds responded. Goad said Aaron Craig Meeks, 37, of Hillsville, was arrested for being intoxicated in public.
HILLSVILLE, VA
WSET

Brookneal police chief retires after 48 years of service in law enforcement

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After 48 years in law enforcement, Ricky Baldwin, the Town of Brookneal's police chief, is retiring. Baldwin began his career in law enforcement at 18 years old with the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office where he began working as a deputy. He then became an investigator and later, chief deputy.
BROOKNEAL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski deputies to host Elderly Empowerment conference

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office will host an Elderly Empowerment conference to help prevent seniors from becoming victims of fraud and scams. The conference will be held Friday, July 15 at the Dublin Lions Club from 9 a.m. to noon. According to the sheriff’s office,...
PULASKI, VA
whee.net

Man could face 98 years in prison

Man could face 98 years in prison for killing former deputy’s wife. One of the suspects in the killing of a former Henry County Sheriff’s deputy’s wife has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in October.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Stolen cattle found and returned after suspect arrested

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County ranchers have been reunited with cattle stolen from their property. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office met Wednesday with the victims of the stolen cattle from Snowville, as a cattle delivery company pulled in to offload the cattle back into the field from which they were stolen.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford deputies mourn death of longtime sheriff

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of Bedford County’s law enforcement agency are mourning the loss of a longtime sheriff. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of retired Sheriff Carl H. Wells. He died Tuesday at age 86. Wells served as sheriff from 1974 to 1995. The agency said he served with the department as a deputy sheriff for many years before getting elected.
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man could face 98 years in prison for killing former deputy’s wife

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the suspects in the killing of a former Henry County Sheriff’s deputy’s wife has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in October. Collin Russell pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder for the killing of Pamela Morse. He also pleaded guilty to five other charges, including conspiracy to commit second-degree murder (also amended), use of firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm as a felon, grand larceny of a vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm.
HENRY COUNTY, VA

