100+ indicted in extensive Franklin County drug investigation

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The fatal shooting of an armed suspect by police and sheriff’s deputies in Covington in March has been ruled justified. Ann Gardner, the commonwealth’s attorney for Alleghany County and the City of Covington, said, “The two Covington Police Officers and four Alleghany County Sheriff’s deputies who fired their weapons at Toney Poulston, Jr. on March 14, 2022 did so in reasonable apprehension of Poulston shooting and killing or wounding one or more officers and/or civilians at the scene. Under the circumstances, the killing of Poulston by law enforcement officers was a justifiable homicide in defense of self or others. Consequently, no criminal charges will be brought against any of the six officers involved.”

COVINGTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO