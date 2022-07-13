ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cities With The Fastest-growing Home Prices In Connecticut

By Stacker
ctnewsjunkie.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Connecticut using real estate data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Real...

ctnewsjunkie.com

WTIC News Talk 1080

Lawn watering restrictions for much of CT

Planning on watering the lawn this weekend? Not so fast says Aquarion. The utility wants residents from 13 Connecticut towns to turn on the sprinklers no more than twice a week. And because of the stage two drought conditions in all eight Connecticut counties, everyone's going to have to sacrifice,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- July 14, 2022

(Above) Three generations of anglers caught this healthy cow bass on a recent trip with Elser Guide Service. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we have hit a bit of a transition period, with water temperatures rising and some of the larger striped bass starting to move out of the river and set up on out front structure. There are still some bass to be had in the river, especially if you can locate the bunker schools which have thinned out, but drifting eels on the inshore reefs are starting to produce better. GT eels fished on a light jighead has also been a strong producer during the dawn/dusk hours. There doesn’t seem to be a big difference between the incoming or the outgoing tide, if you find some moving water, you should be able to find some bass. The shop will be holding their annual Fluke Fest tournament Thursday through Sunday. Besides fluke, there are a number of great multi-species calcuttas and tons of great prizes, so be sure to check with the shop to register and get more info!
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Where to celebrate National Ice Cream Day in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and you've got plenty of options for cold, creamy treats in Connecticut. Locally, don't miss these 30 CT spots for ice cream, including some of the state's most celebrated scoop shops. New additions to Connecticut's already ice cream stellar scene include Tabitha's, with a new sundae shop in Fairfield, and Dom's Creamery in Avon, with innovative flavors like fig and parmesan, ube and charcoal.
105.5 The Wolf

You Can Own Your Own Lake(s) in Connecticut for $6 Million

We have a portion of our parking lot here at the radio station in Brookfield that floods frequently, and it's been dubbed Lake Cumulus. It's not a year-round lake like our neighbor - the biggest in all of Connecticut - Candlewood, but we own it every time it really rains hard. If you would like to own your own lake, or lakes, you have an opportunity to do that right now in Eastern Connecticut.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Hundreds still without power in Connecticut day after storm

Hundreds in Connecticut were still without power Friday morning, hours after a storm drifted through the state. Eversource reported nearly 800 outages as of around 6:30 a.m. Friday. Most of the outages were in northern Connecticut, focused in Tolland and Windham counties where about 300 were without power in Columbia and 200 in Windham.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Gas Price Drop Gives Consumers Some Relief at the Pump

Connecticut drivers are starting to see some relief after months of rising gasoline prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting destabilization of the crude oil market. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Connecticut today was $4.552 – a decrease of 43.1 cents over the last month, according to AAA.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Growing concerns over AirTags used to track people

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman from Bridgeport noticed an Apple AirTag sitting on her car trunk when she came back from shopping at a Walmart in Shelton raising tracking concerns. Amanda Roberts says if she had popped the trunk open, the tag would’ve slid into her trunk without her knowing.  “My trunk is usually […]
SHELTON, CT
NewsTimes

Lobster 'bombs' and pizza: over-the top lobster dishes in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Yes, we know the classic hot buttered lobster roll reigns supreme in Connecticut. And we know plenty of eaters wouldn't dare adulterate lobster with anything beyond butter and maybe a squeeze of lemon. But restaurants and eateries around the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Newtown updated road closure information

Toddy Hill Road paving will begin on Saturday, July 16 at 7:00 a.m. Please use alternate route if possible. Meadowbrook Road Bridge is closed until November 2022. Detour signs will be posted; traffic will be detoured to Cold Spring Road.
NEWTOWN, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Is it Illegal to Eat Behind the Wheel in Connecticut?

I've seen it all in my 35+ years of daily driving on I-84, Rt. 8, the Merritt, Highland Ave, Padanarum Road, and 202. Have you ever seen a group of teenagers eating a pizza out of the box while they were driving?. That's what I was behind last night on...
hamlethub.com

State of CT Declares Stage 2 Drought Condition

This is Mayor Dean Esposito with an important message. The State of Connecticut has declared a Stage 2 drought condition. Residents and businesses across the state are being asked to take the following actions to conserve water:. – Discontinue the irrigation of lawns and gardens. – Postpone planting of any...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Meteorologist explains drought impacting Conn.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Our latest drought status was updated on Thursday, and it’s no surprise that half of the state is under a moderate drought. Parts of Tolland, Windham, New London, Hartford, and Litchfield County are under a moderate drought, whereas the rest of the state is considered abnormally dry. The shoreline has […]
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT

