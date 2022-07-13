ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

July 31--Community-wide Hymn Sing

By Jim Perry
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 31--Vidalia First United Methodist Church invites...

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
claxtonenterprise.com

91 join Claxton First Church

While the historical building which, until very recently was home to Claxton First United Methodist Church, hasn’t changed – the congregation has. As of July 2, 2022, the church disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination. The newly formed Claxton First Church is now an independent non-denominational church. Mike...
CLAXTON, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Ritchie Installed as Rotary Club President

(L to R): Immediate Past President Travis Absher and Incoming President Chad Ritchie. Newly installed President of the Vidalia Rotary Club, Chad Ritchie, accepted his position at the club meeting on June 29, 2022. Immediate Past President, Travis Absher, addressed the room and shared his excitement about Chad Ritchie’s leadership. Absher stated, “I am very grateful for my time served as the President of the Vidalia Rotary Club. I am honored to serve with such a great group of individuals who care about their community and are always willing to put service above themselves. I am proud of what we accomplished this year, and I look forward to continuing to serve in whatever capacity is needed. I am confident that Chad Ritchie will do an outstanding job as our President, and he will lead us in serving our community.”
VIDALIA, GA
WJCL

Inaugural Boro Fest set for Friday night

STATESBORO, Ga. — Friday is the inaugural "Boro Fest" in downtown Statesboro. Families can enjoy live music and specials available at several restaurants. More than 50 vendors will be set up--offering shopping for clothing, sweet treats and more. There will also be a classic car show and a kids...
STATESBORO, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mr. Billy C. Griffin, Appling County

Mr. Billy C. Griffin, age 65, of Altamaha Community in Appling County, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lyons and was a 1974 graduate of Lyons Senior High School. He started his career with Edwin I. Hatch Plant as an inside journeyman wireman before retiring after twenty-six years as maintenance electrical supervisor. He was the former owner of Live Oaks Kennel and was currently the owner of Nuclear R.V. Park. He attended Calvary Baptist Church in Altamaha Community and enjoyed woodworking, fishing, farming and spending time with his grandkids. He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Griffin; and paternal grandparents, Eunice and Woodrow Griffin.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vidalia, GA
Vidalia, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
wbyz94.com

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM SHERIFF MARK MELTON

Countering an Active Threat, or Active Shooter Threat, which we could face would be a challenge. The Appling County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Appling County Board of Education, State of Georgia SWAT Team, Emergency Medical Services, Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources, and GEMA/Homeland Security will be conducting and participating in the Active Threat Plan for Appling County.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Fire department responds to Ole Times Country Buffet

Shortly after 7:30 PM on Friday, July 15, 2022, Statesboro Bulloch Fire Department responded to reports of an active structure fire at Ole Times Country Buffet on Northside Drive East in Statesboro. Officers from Statesboro Police Department also responded to assist. Initial reports indicated that flames were seen inside the...
STATESBORO, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Arson Determined in Two Vidalia Fires

Investigators have determined that two separate structure fires in Vidalia early Sunday morning, July 10th were the result of arson. Vidalia Fire Chief Brian Sikes:. “We got the call to the first fire around 1:00 a.m.,” Sikes said. “Around 1:30, we got a dispatched call to the second one, so they were within 30 minutes of each other. That meant we had to divide up our crew and trucks to fight both fires.”
VIDALIA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hymns#Community
WRDW-TV

As crime wave kills 2 more, authorities take aim at gangs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After another flare-up of the violent crime sweeping the region, authorities will look at ways to curb gangs that are blamed for much of the violence. Georgia’s attorney general is coming to town on the heels of another violent weekend that included two slayings:. On...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSB Radio

Second man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Freaknik-themed party in Middle Georgia

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A second man has been arrested on murder charges in a May shooting that killed two people and caused a stampede at a Georgia music festival. Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said Wednesday that Brian Keith Rozier, a 24-year-old East Dublin resident, was arrested by U.S. marshals. Rozier is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, using a gun in a crime and reckless conduct.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Arson investigation underway after two Vidalia homes destroyed

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - An arson investigation is underway after two homes were set on fire in two different Vidalia neighborhoods. The Vidalia Police Department has one person of interest who they say could be responsible. Vidalia Fire says this house and another one about a mile away were both...
VIDALIA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
wgxa.tv

Wrightsville man named among nine arrested for drugs and guns

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Middle Georgia man was one of nine people arrested as part of a Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation this month. 46-year-old Quentin Jashawn Putney of Wrightsville was arrested for possession of 50 or more grams of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
douglasnow.com

Drug unit makes 65 arrests in second quarter

The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) made 65 arrests during the second quarter of 2022 for various violations of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act. Included in these were cases involving possession of various drugs, possession with intent to distribute various drugs, and trafficking in various drugs, as well as other violations of the law.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Douglas man charged after allegedly hiding tracking devices under ex’s car

Jared Highsmith, 29, has been charged with aggravated stalking after he allegedly placed two tracking devices under his ex-girlfriend's vehicle. According to the incident report, the victim had previously taken out a protective order against Highsmith before the devices were discovered. According to a copy of a Coffee County Sheriff's...
DOUGLAS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy