July 31--Community-wide Hymn Sing

Mr. Billy C. Griffin, age 65, of Altamaha Community in Appling County, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lyons and was a 1974 graduate of Lyons Senior High School. He started his career with Edwin I. Hatch Plant as an inside journeyman wireman before retiring after twenty-six years as maintenance electrical supervisor. He was the former owner of Live Oaks Kennel and was currently the owner of Nuclear R.V. Park. He attended Calvary Baptist Church in Altamaha Community and enjoyed woodworking, fishing, farming and spending time with his grandkids. He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Griffin; and paternal grandparents, Eunice and Woodrow Griffin.
