July 31--Community-wide Hymn Sing

(L to R): Immediate Past President Travis Absher and Incoming President Chad Ritchie. Newly installed President of the Vidalia Rotary Club, Chad Ritchie, accepted his position at the club meeting on June 29, 2022. Immediate Past President, Travis Absher, addressed the room and shared his excitement about Chad Ritchie’s leadership. Absher stated, “I am very grateful for my time served as the President of the Vidalia Rotary Club. I am honored to serve with such a great group of individuals who care about their community and are always willing to put service above themselves. I am proud of what we accomplished this year, and I look forward to continuing to serve in whatever capacity is needed. I am confident that Chad Ritchie will do an outstanding job as our President, and he will lead us in serving our community.”

VIDALIA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO