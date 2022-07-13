ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Man of Steel writer wanted Ryan Reynolds to be The Flash

By Jakob Barnes
thedigitalfix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Reynolds has already played not one, but two superheroes, after appearing in the early days of the DCEU as Green Lantern, and more famously taking on the role of the X-Men character Deadpool. But, the actor could have had another role in the comic book world if it was up...

www.thedigitalfix.com

digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy star lands next lead role

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan has landed her next lead role in upcoming comedy Late Bloomers. According to Deadline, Gillan will star as Louise, an "aimless millennial" who breaks her hip while drunk and ends up in physical therapy. There, she befriends an elderly Polish lady (played by Margaret Sophie Stein) who doesn't speak a word of English.
MOVIES
Polygon

Secret Headquarters is the next generation of Spy Kids, with Owen Wilson as Iron Man

If you ever doubt the influence and reach of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just look at the impact it’s had on superhero movies. The MCU made every other studio hungry for its own multimedia, cross-platform “cinematic universe” series, but it’s also heavily influenced the look, feel, and tone of most of the superhero movies and TV in its wake. Just look at the first trailer for Secret Headquarters, Paramount’s upcoming hero film starring Owen Wilson as a tech-based superhero.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Avengers: Endgame directors are certain Hulk isn’t strongest MCU hero

In the MCU, almost every Avenger has a case for being the strongest. Thor is up there, with all that thunder and what not, Captain Marvel packs a punch, and Black Panther shouldn’t be sniffed at. For Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, one who isn’t in contention is Hulk.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jason Momoa Reportedly Rekindles Romance With Past Girlfriend

Jason Momoa and his ex-girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez are reportedly testing the waters and may be getting back together soon. A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Momoa and Gonzalez have been spending some time together, but emphasized that it's nothing serious – yet. This is the latest indication that Momoa's split from his wife Lisa Bonet is going to stick.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Is Simply Having the Summer of Her Life

In the teaser for Season 2 of The Kardashians (psyched!), Kim says to Pete Davidson: “Babe, do you wanna shower with me really quick?” Pete’s reaction? To throw his personal effects—phone, wallet, dignity—onto the floor and rush after his bathroom-bound girlfriend. This playful encounter is indicative of their budding relationship, one which we saw come to light over giggly phone calls and cute gifts during Season 1.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jamie Lee Curtis says she assumed Ana de Armas was an ‘inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman’

Jamie Lee Curtis has said she is “embarrassed” to admit that she assumed Ana de Armas was an “inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman” new to Hollywood.The two actors starred opposite one another in 2019’s mystery crime film Knives Out.In a new interview with Elle, Curtis opened up about the “assumptions” she had when meeting de Armas for the first time. “I assumed – and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” she said.“I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Is Buff In Tight T-Shirt After 60th Birthday As He Prepares To Fly A Helicopter: Photos

Tom Cruise was spotted boarding his helicopter and flying through Southwest London on July 15, and he looked dapper while doing so. The 60-year-old Mission: Impossible actor donned a tight light blue tee that accentuated his biceps and a fitted pair of dark blue jeans as he waved to onlookers before hopping into his helicopter. He completed his casual outfit with black work boots and held a black backpack in his right hand. He looked excited to be on board of his helicopter and gave another wave to fans as he prepared for take off.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Sinks 'Titanic's Record as Highest Domestic-Grossing Film in Paramount's History

Top Gun: Maverick has officially soared past not only the rest of its box office competition, but the rest of its competition at Paramount Pictures across the studio’s entire 110-year history. Paramount has just announced that the high-flying sequel to 1986’s Top Gun is officially their number one top domestic grossing film of all time, bringing in $601.9 million at the domestic box office and surpassing one of the most iconic films of all time: Titanic.
MOVIES
IGN

The Gray Man Review

The Gray Man is in theaters on July 15, 2022, and will stream on Netflix on July 22. With an all-star cast led by Ryan Gosling as a CIA hitman on the run, The Gray Man builds itself using the spare parts and superficial flourishes of much better action films. It’s a serviceable impression directed by Joe & Anthony Russo, who, along with co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, were responsible for a huge chunk of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (most recently, Avengers: Endgame). But where the MCU is often criticized for its lack of discernible style, The Gray Man is a product of too many conflicting approaches with no unifying vision — not unlike their previous effort, the Tom Holland-fronted Cherry — resulting in a spy movie mish-mash that takes far too long to be enjoyable.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Fantastic Four Leak Reveals John Krasinski Will Not Return as Reed Richards

With the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Illuminati was introduced to the MCU with John Krasinski playing the “smartest man alive”, Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four. After the film was released, fans are sure that the MCU had found its Mister Fantastic, but a new leak reveals another actor playing the Fantastic Four starring role.
MOVIES
papermag.com

Break the Internet: Amanda, Please

"Can you put Post Malone back on?" Amanda Bynes asks in a way that's both confidently decisive and exceedingly polite. She's modeling a pretty beaded and crystal-studded silver top that she designed herself, her long honey blonde hair parted to the side like a '90s cover girl, while posing serenely as the photographer snaps her picture.
LOS ANGELES, CA

