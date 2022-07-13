Huber Mill threatens land in northern Minnesota and a precious way of life

In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson writes, “Minnesota only has three counties with high COVID-19 community levels this week, but a 70% increase in U.S. counties with that federal designation has some health officials concerned. The fast-spreading BA.5 variant and a high rate of breakthrough infections in people with immunity is causing COVID-19 surges in Southern and Western states. BA.5 is also the dominant variant in Minnesota. Genomic sequencing found BA.5 in 40% of samples from COVID-positive patients in late June and the rate has likely increased. Coronavirus infections have fallen steadily from 2,100 per day in mid-May to less than 1,300 in Minnesota, but those numbers are likely undercut by the decline in publicly reported COVID-19 tests and the increase in private at-home tests, said Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO