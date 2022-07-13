ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Mill threatens land in northern Minnesota and a precious way of life

By Annie Humphrey
MinnPost
 3 days ago
I don’t feel old. But I have to remind myself I am an elder now. I am my grandparents now. My adult children, grandchildren and I make maple syrup together among the maple, popple, basswood and birch trees. We boil sap onsite, just like my great-great-great-great grandparents did....

WTIP

Minnesota Moose And Wolf Population Updates Summer 2022

Calf recruitment for Minnesota’s moose is the process of young moose surviving to become adults. This spring, in the far reaches of northeastern Minnesota, calf recruitment of moose does not present an uplifting narrative. “It’s abysmal. I think this is the worst calf recruitment year we’ve seen in 12...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota Fishing Report-July 14, 2022

WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – JULY 14, 2022. Summer is in full swing throughout the state, with busy weedlines full of every species imaginable in deeper, colder waters and reports of walleyes being caught everywhere from Cook County to Lake of the Woods. Successful anglers credit a wide range of...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
KROC News

Why July 18th Is Considered the ‘Perfect Day’ in Minnesota

I haven't been enjoying all the humidity but for the most part, I really enjoy the summer weather in Minnesota. The warmth from the sun feels so good, especially when we know what we have to deal with a majority of the year. So it makes sense that, based on weather data, Minnesota's 'perfect day' is coming up this month.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota health officials concerned over rise of BA.5 variant amid decline in reported COVID testing

In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson writes, “Minnesota only has three counties with high COVID-19 community levels this week, but a 70% increase in U.S. counties with that federal designation has some health officials concerned. The fast-spreading BA.5 variant and a high rate of breakthrough infections in people with immunity is causing COVID-19 surges in Southern and Western states. BA.5 is also the dominant variant in Minnesota. Genomic sequencing found BA.5 in 40% of samples from COVID-positive patients in late June and the rate has likely increased. Coronavirus infections have fallen steadily from 2,100 per day in mid-May to less than 1,300 in Minnesota, but those numbers are likely undercut by the decline in publicly reported COVID-19 tests and the increase in private at-home tests, said Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.”
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Good News For Those Battling This Invasive Beetle Here In Minnesota

If you garden here in the #BoldNorth, you have probably noticed that there is a beetle that seems to swarm and cause massive destruction to your plants this time of year. That beetle is more than likely a Japanese Beetle, which up until this point seemed like a pest that was tough to get rid of. Minnesota Gardening, a social media page about the hobby and pastime of gardening in Minnesota recently shared some excellent news for those battling this invasive species. It appears a beetle predator has started to arrive in Minnesota, giving those who garden some hope.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

COVID-19 remains on high plateau in Minnesota

While some of you may have been excitedly waiting for Lizzo’s new album to drop today, we were nervously wondering whether omicron subvariant BA.2.75 would show up in today’s Metropolitan Council wastewater report. It has not. Upon follow-up the Metropolitan Council indicated that “we are not yet monitoring...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Early frost a concern for Minnesota farmer

A west central Minnesota farmer is concerned about an early frost following planting delays this spring. Jamie Beyer of Wheaton says some of her soybeans didn’t get planted until the end of June. “One thing my husband and I were chatting about was he said we’re all thinking about...
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

Minnesota Gets a Taste of THC

Thanks to the recent passage of a Minnesota law, people ages 21 and over can now taste and sip their way through the world of THC—hemp-derived THC, that is. The law permits the sale and consumption of food and beverages with no more than 5 milligrams of THC per serving, and no more than 50 milligrams per package. Hemp is slightly different from marijuana, which is still illegal in Minnesota. Although both are part of the cannabis species, hemp contains very low amounts of THC compared with its highly psychoactive relative.
MINNESOTA STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Wisconsin Drops Attempt to Treat Backyard Pools Like Public Pools

Expect to see more AirBnB and VRBO homes in Wisconsin listed with backyard pools. The state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection earlier this month dropped a proposed rule that would have treated pools at short-term rentals just like public pools after a motion adopted by the Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules.
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Scott Jensen should lose his Minnesota medical license

Scott Jensen, a family physician and the likely Republican nominee for governor, should have his medical license revoked. He has repeatedly violated core tenets of medical ethics and responsible practice and engaged in conduct defined by Minnesota statute as cause for disciplinary action by the Board of Medical Practice, including engaging in conduct likely to […] The post Scott Jensen should lose his Minnesota medical license appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
