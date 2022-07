The Scalable Agile Beam Radar is now flying inside 72 Air National Guard F-16s and is already set to go into hundreds more Vipers. Last month, the U.S. Air Force and Northrop Grumman announced the completion of an important modernization effort that saw 72 Air National Guard Block 30 F-16C Viper fighter jets get powerful new AN/APG-83 active electronically scanned array radars. Hundreds more Air Force F-16s and other Vipers around the world are now in line to get the same radars, which are also known as Scalable Agile Beam Radars or SABRs. The War Zone subsequently had the chance to talk with Northrop Grumman's Mark Rossi, the company's director of SABR programs, about this milestone, what these radars can do, and what the future might hold for this scalable and readily upgradable sensor.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO