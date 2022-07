Chillicothe – Law enforcement are investigating two shots fired calls in one day within Chillicothe. According to the Ross County sheriff’s office on July 15, 2022, at approximately 0936 hrs, I was dispatched to 1355 Western Avenue Apt. 40 in reference to a possible shooting. While en route, Dispatch advised that a neighbor heard what sounded like two gunshots into Apt. 40. Upon arrival, bullet holes were located through the structure and the scene was turned over to the Detective’s Bureau.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO