Jacksboro, TX

Mathis joins AAA group

 2 days ago

Trey Mathis, of Jacksboro, is a new member of the American Angus Association,...

TheHorse.com

Two Texas Horses Test Positive for EIA

On July 11, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported two positive cases of equine infectious anemia in the state. Two Quarter Horses, one in Fort Bend County and another in Parker County, tested positive, and the facilities are under official quarantine until they meet TAHC requirements for release. The Parker County case has been euthanized. Veterinarians and owners at both properties are closely monitoring potentially exposed horses and have biosecurity measures in place.
Eater

CDC Puts Dallas, Collin, and Tarrant County COVID Risk Levels at Red. What Does It Mean for Restaurants?

On Thursday, July 14, the CDC announced it was setting the COVID-19 risk levels for Dallas, Collin, and Tarrant counties back to red, while Denton County remains at yellow. The organization’s determination is based on total new COVID cases and hospitalizations per 100,000 people, as well as the percent of in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
jacksboronewspapers.com

Jacksboro, Bryson see continued growth from sales tax returns

The city of Jacksboro and the city of Bryson will both see an increase in sales tax returns this month from the same period a year prior. These allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Thursday, July 7...
JACKSBORO, TX
KAJA KJ 97

See Why Goats Are Being Hired In This Texas Town

Property owners across Texas are finding unusual, cheap, and more eco-friendly ways of getting rid of un wanted weeds. The answer? Goats. NBC DFW reported that the the company with a herd of goats for hire is called Goats on the Go Weatherford. Owner Greg Kalldin said, "Who doesn't want some goats to wake up to every once in a while?"
TEXAS STATE
Texas Drought Force Ranchers To Sell Cattle By The Thousands

The multiple 100-degree days North Texas is facing are not just putting a strain on our power grid, but also on the state’s cattle industry. The high temperatures are evaporating stock tanks and combined with the drought, there isn’t enough grass to feed the animals. Last week, USDA...
jacksboronewspapers.com

Brenda Kaye Reynolds

Brenda Kaye Reynolds, 70, of Jacksboro, died Saturday, June 25, at Harris Methodist Hospital. Brenda was born May 12, 1952 in Jacksboro, the daughter of Carl D. and Virginia (Cole) Roper. She married John Reynolds in Springfield, MO. She was a loving mother and grammy, who enjoyed taking care of...
JACKSBORO, TX
jacksboronewspapers.com

History camp Aug. 2-3

The Jack County Museum is pleased to offer “History Happens 2022,” a mini-summer camp for students who are 6 – 12 years of age. There is no charge to attend the camp, but preregistration is required. Lunch will be provided both days, and all campers will also receive T-shirts. The camp will take place at the Jack County Museum at 241 W. Belknap on Tuesday, August 2nd and at Fort Richardson State Park on Wednesday, August 3rd.
JACK COUNTY, TX
jacksboronewspapers.com

LTRC receives over $17,000 in donations

Members of the Long Term Tornado Recovery Committee accepted checks from a pair of groups during its July 7 meeting. A recent concert at Possum Kingdom Lake brought in $4,018 which was presented by Holly McCool. That was followed by the Jacksboro Chamber of Commerce officials presenting a check for $13,224.74 as proceeds from the “Famous for Serving” event where law enforcement officers served the public for tips which were then donated to the LTRC.
JACKSBORO, TX
jacksboronewspapers.com

Roof work continues at JISD schools

Roof work at both Jacksboro Elementary and Jacksboro High School is ongoing and will be ready for the first day of school. Superintendent Brad Burnett said work, which began at the end of the school, is going well. There was a slight setback due to the rain late last month, Burnett said, but things are back on schedule.
JACKSBORO, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Texas

The Lone Star State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
TEXAS STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Ellis, Hill, Johnson, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Dallas; Ellis; Hill; Johnson; Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Johnson County in north central Texas Southeastern Tarrant County in north central Texas Northwestern Hill County in central Texas Western Ellis County in north central Texas Southwestern Dallas County in north central Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1215 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midlothian, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Cedar Hill, Burleson, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Midlothian, Crowley, Kennedale, Everman, Keene, Joshua, Alvarado, Rendon, Ovilla, Venus, Itasca and Grandview. This includes the following highways Interstate 35W between mile markers 4 and 43. Interstate 35E between mile markers 374 and 383, and between mile markers 400 and 402. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Driver dies after vehicle flips over in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead following a single vehicle crash in Fort Worth Thursday night. At 11:08 p.m. July 14, police responded to a report of a "major accident" at 16200 Lone Star Cir. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had flipped over. The driver...
FORT WORTH, TX
jacksboronewspapers.com

Clarification

Jacksboro city officials will be paying for a skid steer if the money can be found in the budget, not with tornado donations. A story in the Wednesday, July 6 edition had City Manager Mike Smith discussed how to pay for the equipment, which would run between $60,000- $63,000. Smith...
JACKSBORO, TX
WFAA

Crash shuts down I-35W in far north Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A crash shut down northbound I-35W in far north Fort Worth on Wednesday morning. The highway was reopened by around 8:30 a.m., after about an hourlong closure. An ambulance and fire truck, along with police vehicles were seen blocking the northbound lanes near Alliance Gateway...
FORT WORTH, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD cites distracted driving as cause of morning wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First responders were called to a pin-in accident around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. Drivers could see a work truck flipped on its side along the 3300 block of Kell West Freeway. According to officers on the scene, the driver was on his phone, ‘not paying...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

