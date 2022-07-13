ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, CT

Strong winds, lightning in Tuesday storm

Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
Buy Now A Metro Police accident reconstruction team tries to get in their investigation of an accident in Vernon before the skies open up as a bolt of lightning cracks overhead, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Vernon. The accident happened around 6:15 on Union Street in the Rockville section of town. Radio reports three people were injured in the two-vehicle accident. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

Ellington and Stafford were in the bullseye of the storms that moved through the area Tuesday night.

The area around the two towns was one of three spots in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut that received over two inches of rain, even as nearby towns didn’t receive any, National Weather Service Meteorologist Bryce Williams said.

Stafford also appears to have been subject to some of the strongest winds from the storm, according to reports of downed trees and power lines from the weather service.

Wires and trees were reported down on Old Stafford Road in Tolland, and on Slater Road and Curtis Drive in Tolland.

Williams said the highest recorded wind gust in the north-central part of the state was 37 mph, but the service estimates winds reached from 45 to 60 mph to cause such damage.

The storm’s also brought along a prolific amount of lightning, Williams said.

The weather service received reports that a house fire on Juniper Drive in Windsor Locks was started by a lightning strike.

Windsor Locks Assistant Fire Chief Francis DeBell said a couple cars and a shed caught fire, and extensive damage was done to the house at 34 Juniper Drive.

"It had the potential to be bad, but it got under control quickly," First Selectman Paul Harrington said.

In comparison, the rest of the week should be quiet, Williams said. The next chance of any appreciable rain is Monday, though there is the possibility for showers and some thunderstorms Thursday night. The area is experiencing moderate drought and has received a couple of inches below average precipitation for the year so far, Williams said.

Williams said temperatures would remain in the upper 80s for the rest of the week and weekend.

