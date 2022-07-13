ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield to study traffic near mall

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
ENFIELD — The town is working with the Capitol Region Council of Governments on an 18-month traffic impact study of the area surrounding Enfield Square Mall designed to correct congestion and guide economic development.

The New York-based Nambar Realty Group owns the 787,000-square-foot, one-story mall at 90 Elm St. In January 2020, the PZC approved Namdar Realty’s request to subdivide the property into 13 parcels.

WHAT: The first part of an 18-month study for redevelopment of Enfield Square Mall focused on data gathering of intersections around the mall area, how to mitigate congestion, and potential uses for the 787,000-square-foot property on Elm Street.

ANALYSIS: A market analysis and mall development trend study was completed to look at redevelopment opportunities for the property.

MORE INFORMATION: See the results from the study here: https://crcog.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Updated-Report-Market-Analysis-CRCOG-CDM-Smith.pdf

Caitlin Palmer and Chris Henchey of CRCOG presented an overview of their findings from the study so far to the Planning and Zoning Commission at its June 30 meeting in Town Hall.

This year, the study has been focused on data gathering, including 15 intersections around the mall area, Palmer said. During a site visit for pedestrian observation in early June, Palmer and Henchey saw a lack of marked crosswalks at busy intersections; ramps not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act where the sidewalks ends; missing tactile warning strips in a number of locations; and a narrow sidewalk that goes under the Interstate 91 bridge.

Palmer also referenced 471 crashes from 2017 to 2020, including six cyclists and two pedestrians. Most crashes were minor, Palmer said, but one crash in 2017 resulted in a fatality and three serious injuries.

Based on modest Connecticut projections for population and employment growth, she said, if nothing is done to mitigate traffic in the area, intersections that were doing well will not be in the future.

“If nothing happens, and the mall doesn’t get developed at all, you still as a town should be considering what mitigation measures you likely will need to take on these roadways,” she said.

Per a market study for potential use of the mall property posted on the CRCOG website, Palmer said, multifamily housing was identified as a primary opportunity, along with other types of housing. Specific types of retail — including big box, restaurants, and retail integrated into mixed-use development, also were found to have market potential, despite vacancy struggles at the mall, she said.

The study indicated 138 rental units per year for five years could be supported, and 20 to 30 town homes could as well for the same time period, Palmer said. In addition, she said, it showed about 100,000 to 150,000 square feet of mixed-use retail could be supported, along with two mid-size upscale restaurants. About 38,000 square feet of medical office use could be supported as well.

A visual preference survey with 1,187 respondents provided residents’ thoughts.

Palmer said about 90% of respondents were comfortable with the idea of an outdoor commercial mall; 62% did not find a parking garage to be desirable; and 95% prefer a one-story building to maintain a small-town feel.

Palmer said 83% are in favor of a brewery for entertainment use, with 82% favoring a movie theater or concert venue. Indoor golf scored well at 81%.

Director of Economic And Community Development Nelson Tereso said the next step is for CRCOG to do a feasibility analysis, which will take into account both community preferences and the return on investment for the mall property owners to develop the preferred build-out potential of the mall area.

He said a traffic impact study will then be done for the preferred alternative.

