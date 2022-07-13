ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

REILLY SMITH RE-SIGNS WITH VEGAS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVegas Golden Knight's forward Reilly Smith signed an extension to stay with the team for three more years. His $15 million contract will keep the 31 year old in Sin City for the foreseeable...

