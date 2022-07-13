REILLY SMITH RE-SIGNS WITH VEGAS

After failing to land Johnny Gaudreau, the New Jersey Devils signed Ondrej Palat to a five-year, $30 million contract ($6M AAV):. Palat, 31, is quite the story; the Czech forward was drafted #208 Overall in the 7th round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Arguably one of the biggest draft steals of all-time, Palat has scored a 50-point pace in all but two of his 10 NHL seasons, including 94 playoff points in 138 such matches. But Palat is one of those players whose value supersedes the stat sheet; Palat can play in all situations, play any style & with any players his team needs him to, and he gets the job done, no matter what. It is quite remarkable how useful he has been for the Tampa Bay Lightning for so long. He was there for all of their ups & downs of the last decade. Losing in the 2015 Stanley Cup Final to the Chicago Blackhawks, then grinding through the rest of the 2010s only to emerge with back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 & 2021.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO