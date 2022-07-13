Mayor Rhonda Pownell and Ben Martig discuss Northfield City Council Meeting

During Tuesday’s Special City Council meeting Sean Allen was chosen to fill Suzie Nakasian’s First Ward seat on the Council for the last six. Allen grew up in Northfield and attended St. Olaf College before serving in the Peace Corps in Paraguay where he learned to speak fluent Spanish. Immediately after the Peace Corps, he served as the Chair of the Northfield Planning Commision. Allen then built a career in non-profit work in Rochester and has served as Executive and Assistant Director of multiple non-profits focused on community development and affordable housing. He has also been a high school track coach for 27 years and plans to pivot his career fully to education.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO