Northfield, MN

Mayor Rhonda Pownell and Ben Martig discuss Northfield City Council Meeting

By Staff
kymnradio.net
 3 days ago

Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell and City Administrator...

kymnradio.net

kymnradio.net

Allen will be appointed Ward 1 councilor for the balance of 2022; ‘Interim’ district financial forecast could be bad; Bierman’s now offering pet cremation services

During Tuesday’s Special City Council meeting Sean Allen was chosen to fill Suzie Nakasian’s First Ward seat on the Council for the last six. Allen grew up in Northfield and attended St. Olaf College before serving in the Peace Corps in Paraguay where he learned to speak fluent Spanish. Immediately after the Peace Corps, he served as the Chair of the Northfield Planning Commision. Allen then built a career in non-profit work in Rochester and has served as Executive and Assistant Director of multiple non-profits focused on community development and affordable housing. He has also been a high school track coach for 27 years and plans to pivot his career fully to education.
NORTHFIELD, MN
kymnradio.net

Martig tells Viking Terrace residents city is committed to ensuring fairness and respect; Rice County Attorney seeks justice for families, victims in recent crimes; 988 rollout is tomorrow

City looking for ways to help Viking Terrace residents. In a rare move by the City Council at Tuesday’s meeting, City Administrator Ben Martig directly addressed Viking Terrace residents after the. public comment period to outline how the City of Northfield is working to support everyone in Viking Terrace...
RICE COUNTY, MN
kymnradio.net

Rice County Commissioner Galen Malecha

Rice County Commissioner Galen Malecha provides an update on road construction projects in Rice County and discusses the new community-based coordinator position to help address mental health issues.
City
Northfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Northfield, MN
Government
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MnDOT answers questions on massive Highway 61 project

A large crowd turned out at a meeting Tuesday evening as Minnesota Department of Transportation officials tried to explain the reasons for a number of major construction projects set to begin next week. There were raised voices as people attending asked questions about the projects. Much of this was caused...
HASTINGS, MN
Wright County Journal Press

Montrose resident racing through Wright County

Missie Jacobson, of Montrose, used her extra time during the pandemic to set a new goal; to run every road in Wright County. When the pandemic started, she found a website called citystrides.com and was inspired to challenge herself with a new project. Currently, she has over 50% of the streets in Wright County completed.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Level 3 offender moving to northwest Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to northwest Rochester. Kevin Tyrone Williams will be moving to the 100 block of 7th St. NW on July 15. Williams engaged in two separate incidents of sexual contact against known, adult female victims....
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports from last week:. A catalytic converter was stolen off of a vehicle parked on the 6500 block of 318th Street on Tuesday, July 5. Property damage. An object was thrown through a residential window on the 900 block of Mill...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Hemp sellers adjust to new THC sales law

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota businesses that sell Industrial Hemp-derived THC products are adjusting to a new state law. On July 1, a new law said businesses could sell edible THC products that contain 5mg of THC per serving and 50mg of THC per package. “That’s the new Delta...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

We asked three teachers of color in Minnesota why they’re leaving their jobs. Their answers are personal—and surprising

Photo: Mariam Mohamed, a teacher, mom, and children's book author, is leaving the classroom to spend more time with her kids and on her writing. Qorsho Hassan, the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, isn’t the only educator stepping away from teaching at the end of this school year. This spring, Education Minnesota, the state’s largest educators union, surveyed 14 union locals statewide: 7 percent of licensed teachers who began this past year in the classroom said they would not return next year. It’s the highest one-year exodus union leaders have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Original David Fong's restaurant to close in Bloomington

David Fong's, which has served Chinese cuisine to Bloomington residents since 1958, is closing. The restaurant announced that its location at 94th and Lyndale will close later this summer, coinciding with the retirement of Edward Fong, the second-generation owner and operator. The two other David Fong's restaurants in the Twin...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
kymnradio.net

The Weekly List – The Tour de SAVE Show, Vol 3: Lean on Me Show

Rich and Danny present the third annual show supporting Northfield’s Tour de SAVE, and the SAVE organization (Suicide Awareness Voices for Education). They are joined once again by Laura Meyers, who has worked extensively with the Tour de Save and is always a welcome voice on this show.
NORTHFIELD, MN

