Two High Point Green thumbs are planting produce for community benefit

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH POINT, N.C. — Groceries among other things are expensive these days, so two gardening experts are promoting affordable healthy living in High Point. "Ooh look you got a pepper," Crystal Mercer, NC Cooperative Extension Agent for Community and School Gardens, said. "Wow, I've been waiting on that,"...

livability.com

Go There: An Artsy Weekend Guide to Asheboro, NC

Asheboro, NC is a pint-sized city that packs a big punch and we've created the ultimate weekend guide for this artsy city. Big cities do have a certain je ne sais quoi for many of us, but, as of late, small-town America is starting to get more of the recognition it deserves. From one side of the country to the other, pint-sized communities are attracting newcomers and proving there’s more than meets the eye and Asheboro, North Carolina is one such place. Sometimes confused with bigger and bolder Asheville to its west, this “Ashe” is located in Randolph County and an easy drive from Charlotte, Greensboro, and the Triad. It’s home to the world-renowned North Carolina Zoo, minutes from the Uwharrie National Forest and neighbor to Seagrove, NC, known as the Pottery Capital of the United States.
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Abby, NC Zoo rhino, loses her horn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The largest of the nine rhinos at the North Carolina Zoo looks a lot different lately.  This spring, Abby the 5,660 pounds rhino, accidentally damaged her 22 inch horn! In today’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith tells us what happened and it means for Abby’s future. 
ASHEBORO, NC
macaronikid.com

Our Favorite Ice Cream Shops in Winston-Salem

Is there anything better than treating the kids to an ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Winston-Salem? We can't think of one. Luckily, We have a lot of great locally-owned ice cream shops in Winston-Salem where we can indulge in yummy goodness. Here are 5 of our favorite places for ice cream in Winston-Salem:
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1101 Brookway West Dr

Spacious 2 Bedroom with a Flex/Bonus Room!!! - This open and light-filled apartment home includes a flex/bonus room with large walk in closet. The full-size kitchen with pantry has all appliances including a microwave and opens into the dining and living area. The living room, bonus room and bedrooms all have have ceiling fans. Both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina animal shelter rescues 14 puppies; goes over capacity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When one western North Carolina animal shelter became overwhelmed after taking in more than 80 dogs, an Eastern Carolina rescue stepped in to help. A group of 14 ten-week-old puppies arrived at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. They are part of a group of 80 dogs surrendered to the Davidson County Animal Shelter in the past week.
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

High Point woman paints watercolor home portraits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Myers is bringing it home for folks with house portraits in watercolor. “The house portraits are what put me on the map, and it just blew up so quickly from there,” said the former dental assistant who now paints full time. “I 100% surprised myself.” She taught herself to paint […]
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

2689 ST. JOHNS PLACE

2689 St. Johns Pl-3BR/2.5BA-Townhouse!! - 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse in St. John's Place, 1½ Stories, Large Living Room with Decorative Fireplace*, Dining & Sunroom, Kitchen Includes S/R/DW/Micro, W/D, LVT & Carpet Flooring, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Dedicated Heat Pump and Central A/C for Sunroom, Private Rear Patio, Community Pool. $800.00...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Meet Sahara! She's one of the North Carolina Zoo's new sand cats

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo has a new tenant in its desert habitat. The Zoo is showing off Sahara, one of its new Sand Cats. The Asheboro zoo said Sahara came to them on a breeding recommendation from the Sand Cat Species Survival Plan. Sand Cat SSP is a nonprofit organization resource for the husbandry and conservation of sand cats, both in managed care and in the wild.
ASHEBORO, NC
News Argus

1431-1447 Clark Avenue & 540 McDaniel Street

1439-A Clark Avenue - Two bedroom apartment with stove/refrigerator, gas wall furnace & water heater, and carpet/LVT flooring. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight restriction on...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Developer gets OK for 329-home project in region

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A developer that focuses on master-planned residential projects appears primed to add to its Charlotte-area portfolio. On July 11, Kannapolis City Council approved a development agreement and sewer allocation for an entity affiliated with Suncrest Real Estate & Land. City documents show that the Arizona-based developer...
KANNAPOLIS, NC

