Two High Point Green thumbs are planting produce for community benefit

Asheboro, NC is a pint-sized city that packs a big punch and we've created the ultimate weekend guide for this artsy city. Big cities do have a certain je ne sais quoi for many of us, but, as of late, small-town America is starting to get more of the recognition it deserves. From one side of the country to the other, pint-sized communities are attracting newcomers and proving there’s more than meets the eye and Asheboro, North Carolina is one such place. Sometimes confused with bigger and bolder Asheville to its west, this “Ashe” is located in Randolph County and an easy drive from Charlotte, Greensboro, and the Triad. It’s home to the world-renowned North Carolina Zoo, minutes from the Uwharrie National Forest and neighbor to Seagrove, NC, known as the Pottery Capital of the United States.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO