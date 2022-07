In 2007, Jagex had a riot on its hands. In an effort to combat gold sellers in RuneScape, the Cambridge-based studio had removed Player versus Player (PvP) from the MMO’s deadliest area and placed stringent trade restrictions on players looking to buy and sell goods. Needless to say, the community wasn’t happy – players felt like they were being penalised for the actions of RuneScape‘s seedier side – and it wasn’t long before thousands of players were up in arms, rioting in the in-game city of Falador and co-ordinating mass log-off protests.

