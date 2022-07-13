ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Howl-O-Scream: SeaWorld to bring back 'Beneath the Ice' house

By Ashley Carter
Bay News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back chilling terrors for this year's Howl-O-Scream. SeaWorld Orlando announces another haunted house for Howl-O-Scream. The park is bringing back the Beneath the Ice house as well as the Frozen...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

 

