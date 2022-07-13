‘Rock of Ages’ is an energetic evening of music that provides a rollicking good time

The Performing Arts

ARTS CENTER OF COASTAL CAROLINA

ROCK OF AGES

The enthusiastic audience on opening night at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina came early and stayed late! A brief glance in any direction offered a clue that these first nighters were fully in place for an energetic evening of 80s classic rock music and its familiar and favorite bolstering storyline.

This quintessential, classic Rock musical has it all … and that’s Rock with a capital “R.” Through the evening we were treated to performances of so many of our preferents. How everyone loved it, even periodically joined in on a number of fan favorites. Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive,” and Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” were high on everybody’s list but clearly Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” was astonishing and remained in everybody’s memory as they reluctantly left the theater.

This potent, powerful performance was directed and choreographed by Sara Brians of New York City, and Lowcountry native Dan Gibson saw to the musical direction.

Where: Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head

When: Playing now through Aug. 14

Information: 843-842-2787 or online at tickets.artshhi.com

A performance of “Rock of Ages,” now at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina through Aug. 14. Provided

SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE

RAGTIME THE MUSICAL

At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing … and anything is possible. Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together. Together they confront history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, and hope and despair — and what it means to live in America.

This production is helmed by longtime SSTI favorite Joe Barros (Crazy for You, Cabaret) and joined by Bakari Jamal King as choreographer.

Where: Seahawk Cultural Center, Hilton Head High School

When: July 29-30, 7:30 p.m., July 31, 1 p.m., and Aug. 5-6, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 7, 1 p.m.

Information: www.HHISummerMusicals.com or by calling 866 749 2228

MAY RIVER THEATRE

HEATHERS, THE MUSICAL

The performance, with music, lyrics and book by Laurence O’keefe and Kevin Murphy, is based on the 1989 film of the same name. Directed by Elizabeth Schlieger and Music Director David McLaughlin. The show is high-energy, dark comedy, and it opens conversations about serious issues.

Where: May River Theatre

When: July 29 to Aug. 7

Information: $25, assigned seating, mayrivertheatre.com

BLUFFTON FARMERS MARKET SERIES

“SPIRITUALS & SOUTHERN HARMONY”

Highlighting indigenous Lowcountry music performed on organ, dulcimer, piano, and other collaborative instruments, presented by the Lowcountry Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

When: Thursday, Aug. 4 at 1 p.m.

Where: Bluffton United Methodist Church, 101 Calhoun St., Bluffton

The visual arts

ART LEAGUE OF HILTON HEAD

How We Git Gullah, an exhibition of art by Saundra Renee Smith

The exhibit will have short stories of Gullah life interspersed among the artworks. “My aim is to foster communication, connections, and a sense of cultural humility,” says Smith.

Where: Art League of Hilton Head, 14 Shelter Cove Lane

When: Now through Aug. 13

LA PETITE GALLERIE

Summertime blues & marshy greens & rosy pinks & sunny yellows & …

Oil, acrylic, pastel watercolor and mixed media by Rose Cofield, Kristin Griffis, Don Nagel, Murray Sease, Lauren Terrett, Bill Winn and sculpture by Wally Palmer, plus much more!

Where: Adjacent to “The Store,” 56 Calhoun St., Bluffton

When: Through July 30

RED PIANO GALLERY

The Paintings of Michael B. Karas

Michael B. Karas is a nationally recognized marine and landscape painter.

Where: Red Piano Gallery, 940 Calhoun St., Ste. 201, Bluffton

When: Through July 30

Information: 843-842-4433

HILTON HEAD LIBRARY

The Beauty of Nature

An exhibit of photographs by Sun City nature photographers Kathy Leonard and Gracene Peluso

When: Regular library business hours Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Hilton Head Library, 1 Beach City Road

News and Notes

Art League of Hilton Head

Graduating Hilton Head High School senior Katharine Crosby is this year’s recipient of the Art League of Hilton Head’s $3,000 art scholarship. The decision was based on her outstanding art portfolio, impressive GPA and glowing teacher recommendations. Katharine plans to study fine arts this fall at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C., with a concentration in photography.

Katharine has been featured in both local and regional photography exhibitions and competitions. She won first place in the 2021 S.C. State Fair and had her work featured at the 2021 annual Photographic Society of America conference.

Society of Bluffton Artists

The Society of Bluffton Artists invited the community to a “Celebration of Life” honoring co-founders of SOBA, Lynda Potter and Peggy Duncan. The two friends passed within a month of one another this spring. The event was staged earlier this month at the SOBA Art School, 8 Church St., Bluffton.

Guest night-Hilton Head Shore Notes Chorus

Women singers are invited to explore their inner diva, sign along and learn about a capella singing and potential membership from 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Okatee Baptist Church, 5467 N. Okatie Hwy (Rt 170), Ridgeland, S.C.

For more information, go to hiltonheadshorenotes.com or call 843-705-6852.

Nancy K. Wellard

Contact Nancy Wellard at coastalartnews@gmail.com