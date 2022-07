MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — City leaders in Mitchell were happy to receive a $1 million boost this week. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced it was rewarding a $1 million Economic Development Administration grant to the city to help with development of a Lake Mitchell marina and surrounding trail system. The $1 million grant will be matched with $937,677 in local funds for a $1.9 million project that is expected to create 20 jobs.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO